Trump is 'fully fit' for duty, his doctor says after physical

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla
U.S. President Donald Trump’s doctor says the oldest man to be elected president is “fully fit” to serve as commander in chief as the White House released the results of Trump's physical exam from Friday.

Trump is 78, and his physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, cited what he said is Trump’s “active lifestyle” and said it “continues to contribute significantly” to the Republican president's well-being. Trump turns 79 on June 14.

In a report released Sunday, the doctor said in a summary that Trump is “fully fit to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

The results showed Trump has dropped 20 pounds since his last physical as president in 2020. He weighed 244 pounds then and is now down to 224 pounds.

The exam summary noted that Trump previously had cataract surgery on both eyes, but the report did not include a date or dates. A common procedure among aging people, the surgery typically involves removing a cloudy eye lens and replacing it with an artificial lens to help clear up vision.

In July 2024, according to the report, Trump had a colonoscopy that found a benign polyp and the condition called diverticulosis. It’s a common condition in which the walls of the intestine weaken with age. It can lead to inflammation, though most people with it never experience any problems.

Barbabella wrote that Trump remains in “excellent health” with “robust” cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function."

The doctor said Trump’s days include participating in multiple meetings, public appearances, media availabilities and “frequent victories in golf events.” Trump is an avid golfer who said he recently won tournaments played at clubs he owns in Florida.

 

An Israeli air strike Sunday hit one of Gaza's few functioning hospitals, resulting in the death of a child according to the World Health Organization, as Israel warned it would expand its offensive if Hamas does not release hostages.
The auto industry’s production fell by 8.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025 to 344,120, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).
Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
