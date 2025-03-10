Trump declines to rule out economic recession in 2025

Trump declines to rule out economic recession in 2025

WASHINGTON
Trump declines to rule out economic recession in 2025

President Donald Trump has declined to rule out the possibility that the U.S. might enter a recession this year.

"I hate to predict things like that," he told a Fox News interviewer on March 9 when asked directly about a possible recession in 2025.

"There is a period of transition, because what we're doing is very big, we're bringing wealth back to America," he said, adding, "It takes a little time."

Trump's commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, was more definitive when asked about the possibility of a recession.

"Absolutely not," he told NBC's "Meet the Press" on March 9 when asked whether Americans should brace for a downturn.

Trump's on-again, off-again tariff threats against Canada, Mexico, China and others have left the U.S. financial markets in turmoil and consumers unsure what the year might bring.

Stock markets just ended their worst week since the November election.

When asked later on March 9 to clarify his remarks on whether there could be a recession, Trump told reports on Air Force One "Who knows?"

Given the uncertainties, economists have been wary of making firm predictions.

Economists at Goldman Sachs, citing Trump's policies, have raised their odds of a recession over the next 12 months from 15 percent to 20 percent.

And Morgan Stanley predicted "softer growth this year" than earlier expected.

Recessions are generally defined as two consecutive quarters of weak or negative GDP growth.

The U.S. was briefly in recession in early 2020 as the Covid pandemic spread. Millions of people lost jobs.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

    Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

  2. Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of US summit

    Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of US summit

  3. Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

    Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

  4. Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

    Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

  5. DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour

    DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour
Recommended
Canadas next PM Mark Carney vows to win US trade war

Canada's next PM Mark Carney vows to 'win' US trade war
Ministry inspects millions of taxpayers, using AI technology

Ministry inspects millions of taxpayers, using AI technology
Number of retirees exceeds employed people in 7 provinces

Number of retirees exceeds employed people in 7 provinces
Turkish airports serve over 30 million passengers in 2 months

Turkish airports serve over 30 million passengers in 2 months
Quite sad: Renters turn to lottery in Spains housing crisis

'Quite sad': Renters turn to lottery in Spain's housing crisis
Industrial output growth slowed in January, shows TÜİK data

Industrial output growth slowed in January, shows TÜİK data
Türkiye’s share in global arms exports increases to 1.7 percent

Türkiye’s share in global arms exports increases to 1.7 percent
WORLD Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

The Syrian government has announced the signing of a deal which will integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the national army.
ECONOMY Canadas next PM Mark Carney vows to win US trade war

Canada's next PM Mark Carney vows to 'win' US trade war

Canada's incoming prime minister Mark Carney struck a defiant note Sunday against the United States, as the former central banker vowed to win U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿