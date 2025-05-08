Trump criticism 'doesn't affect doing our job at all': Powell

Trump criticism 'doesn't affect doing our job at all': Powell

WASHINGTON
Trump criticism doesnt affect doing our job at all: Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that U.S. President Donald Trump's vocal criticism of the central bank's interest rate choices has no impact on their decision making.

Powell told reporters the repeated critiques by Trump, who has called for rate cuts to boost the economy, "doesn't affect doing our job at all."

"We are always going to consider only the economic data, the outlook, the balance of risks, and that's it. That's all we are going to consider."

Fed on May 7 announced another pause in rate cuts and warned of higher risks to its inflation and unemployment goals in a likely reference to Trump's tariff rollout.

Policymakers voted unanimously to hold the U.S. central bank's key lending rate at between 4.25 percent and 4.5 percent, the Fed said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters in Washington after the decision was published, Powell said there was "a great deal of uncertainty" about where the Trump administration's tariff policies will end up.

Many analysts have warned that the administration's actions will likely push up inflation and unemployment while slowing growth, at least in the short run.

That could complicate the path towards rate cuts for the Fed, which has a dual mandate to act independently of political pressure to keep inflation at two percent over the longer term, and the unemployment rate as low as possible.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail
LATEST NEWS

  1. US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

    US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

  2. President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

    President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

  3. Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

    Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

  4. Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

    Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

  5. Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland

    Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland
Recommended
Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April
Vestel Mobilite unveils 1 MW electric vehicle charger

Vestel Mobilite unveils 1 MW electric vehicle charger
Industrial production recovers in March, rising 2.5 percent

Industrial production recovers in March, rising 2.5 percent
Energy diplomacy helps ensure energy security: Minister

Energy diplomacy helps ensure energy security: Minister
China can play hardball at trade talks with US: Analysts

China can play hardball at trade talks with US: Analysts
Former head of crypto platform Celsius sentenced 12 years

Former head of crypto platform Celsius sentenced 12 years
Companies hold off hiring amid uncertainties, says temp firm

Companies hold off hiring amid uncertainties, says temp firm
WORLD US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

A federal judge in the U.S. state of Vermont on Friday ordered the release on bail of Turkish PhD student Rümeysa Öztürk, who was controversially detained by immigration agents in late March.

ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿