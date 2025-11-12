Trump claims 'obligation' to sue BBC

Trump claims 'obligation' to sue BBC

WASHINGTON
Trump claims obligation to sue BBC

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had an "obligation" to sue the BBC over a misleading speech edit, stopping short of announcing legal action in a Fox News interview aired on Nov. 11.

Trump's lawyers threatened the British broadcaster with a billion-dollar lawsuit on Nov. 10, according to a letter seen by AFP, as the BBC apologized for giving the impression the president had urged "violent action" ahead of the 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

In the Fox News interview, which was recorded on Nov.11, Trump was asked if he planned to sue the BBC.

"I guess I have to, why not?" said the president in his first public comments on the potential for legal action.

"I think I have an obligation to do it because you can't allow people to do that," Trump said, without confirming whether he had officially begun proceedings to file a defamation lawsuit.

"They defrauded the public and they've admitted it."

Britain "is supposedly one of our great allies," and "the government has a chunk of that one," Trump added, referring to the BBC.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government has been performing a tightrope act between backing the publicly funded broadcaster's independence without seeming to take a side against Trump.

The BBC director general and the organization's top news executive resigned on Nov. 9 over the controversy.

The BBC has said that it would "review" the letter from Trump's legal team. It also issued a public apology for the editing.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software
LATEST NEWS

  1. Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

    Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

  2. Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

    Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

  3. Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood control projects

    Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood control projects

  4. Large land lease secured for medicinal, aromatic plants

    Large land lease secured for medicinal, aromatic plants

  5. Over 6,000 MW solar and wind capacity allocated under YEKA

    Over 6,000 MW solar and wind capacity allocated under YEKA
Recommended
Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study
Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood control projects

Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood control projects
Syria to help US fight Iran-backed armed groups, envoy says

Syria to help US fight Iran-backed armed groups, envoy says
G7 calls for urgent Ukraine ceasefire, de-escalation in Sudan

G7 calls for urgent Ukraine ceasefire, de-escalation in Sudan
Rubio says US optimistic for UN resolution on Gaza

Rubio says US 'optimistic' for UN resolution on Gaza
Worlds fossil fuel emissions to hit new record in 2025: study

World's fossil fuel emissions to hit new record in 2025: study
Trump signs bill to end record-breaking US shutdown

Trump signs bill to end record-breaking US shutdown
WORLD Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

Internet freedom declined in both the United States and Germany as Western democracies joined authoritarian states in imposing growing restrictions online, an annual survey by Freedom House said Thursday.
ECONOMY Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

German industrial giant Siemens reported record net income for a third consecutive year on Thursday, which company executives credited to growth in areas like software and artificial intelligence.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿