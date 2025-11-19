Trump admin secretly drafting Ukraine peace plan with Russia: Reports

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration has been secretly working with Russia on a new draft plan to end the war in Ukraine, according to a report Tuesday.

Axios reported, citing anonymous U.S. and Russian officials, that the 28-point plan draws inspiration from President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan that was agreed to by Israel and Hamas last month after more than two years of Israel's brutal war on Gaza.

The draft is organized around four themes: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, broader European security and the future of U.S. relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, it reported.

Details on how the proposal addresses core disputes — including control of territory in eastern Ukraine — remain unclear.

A U.S. official was quoted as saying that Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff is leading the effort and has held extensive discussions with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who said he spent three days meeting Trump’s team in Miami in late October.

A White House official said Trump believes “there is a chance to end this senseless war if flexibility is shown,” and U.S. officials have begun briefing European partners on the emerging proposal.