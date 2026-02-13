Activist group Palestine Action wins legal challenge against UK ban

Activist group Palestine Action wins legal challenge against UK ban

LONDON
Activist group Palestine Action wins legal challenge against UK ban

Protestors react after hearing the verdict outside The Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in London.

England's high court on Feb. 13 upheld a challenge to a U.K. government ban on activist group Palestine Action, saying it had interfered with the right to freedom of speech.

"Overall the court considered that the proscription of Palestine Action was disproportionate. A very small number of Palestine Action's activities amounted to acts of terrorism," the judges ruled.

The proscription resulted in a "very significant interference with the right to freedom of speech and free assembly,” the judges ruled.

The government reacted swiftly, with Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood saying she would appeal.

"I am disappointed by the court's decision and disagree with the notion that banning this terrorist organisation is disproportionate," she said.

"Home secretaries must ... retain the ability to take action to protect our national security and keep the public safe. I intend to fight this judgement in the Court of Appeal."

Cheers erupted outside the court when the judgement was read out on Feb. 13.

But judges ruled the ban brought in July under the U.K.'s 2000 Terrorism Act would remain in place pending an appeal.

In June2025, the government announced ban under the Terrorism Act 2000 after activists spray-painted planes at a Royal Air Force base, an act being investigated under counter-terrorism laws.

It classified Palestine Action alongside ISIL and al-Qaida, meaning that belonging to or backing the group is now a criminal offense punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Even displaying its name on a T-shirt or placard could lead to a six-month jail term.

Nearly 3,000 people, some aged in their 80s, have been arrested and hundreds charged for showing support for Palestine Action at demonstrations since July.

Most were detained for holding up posters in support of the group, according to protest organizers Defend Our Juries.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia poisoned Putin critic Navalny in prison with rare toxin: European states

Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

    Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

  2. Zelensky says all Ukrainian power plants damaged, calls Putin 'slave to war'

    Zelensky says all Ukrainian power plants damaged, calls Putin 'slave to war'

  3. European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

    European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

  4. Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'

    Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'

  5. 'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair

    'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair
Recommended
Russia poisoned Putin critic Navalny in prison with rare toxin: European states

Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states
Zelensky says all Ukrainian power plants damaged, calls Putin slave to war

Zelensky says all Ukrainian power plants damaged, calls Putin 'slave to war'
European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace
Extermination of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair

'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair
Rubio tells Europe to join Trumps fight, says it belongs with US

Rubio tells Europe to join Trump's fight, says it belongs with US
Trump says change of power in Iran would be best thing

Trump says change of power in Iran would be 'best thing'
China FM tells EU diplomats not to blame Beijing for blocs problems

China FM tells EU diplomats not to blame Beijing for bloc's problems
WORLD Russia poisoned Putin critic Navalny in prison with rare toxin: European states

Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

 The British government said Saturday it has confirmed that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s death in prison in 2024 came after he was poisoned with dart frog toxin.
ECONOMY Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

New prototypes of the homegrown combat aircraft KAAN, which will undergo testing during the development process led by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), have made their debut.
SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿