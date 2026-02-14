China FM tells EU diplomats not to blame Beijing for bloc's problems

China FM tells EU diplomats not to blame Beijing for bloc's problems

BEIJING
China FM tells EU diplomats not to blame Beijing for blocs problems

China's foreign minister told his French and German counterparts that Beijing was not to blame for Europe's economic and security problems as he pushed for more cooperation at a summit in Munich, a foreign ministry statement said Saturday.

Wang Yi made the comments at a meeting with France's Jean-Noel Barrot and Germany's Johann Wadephul on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

He sought to promote China as a reliable partner of the European Union at a time when the bloc is trying to reduce its dependence on both Beijing and an increasingly unpredictable Washington.

"China's development is an opportunity for Europe, and Europe's challenges do not come from China," Wang said, according to the statement.

Warning that "unilateralism, protectionism, and power politics" were on the rise globally, he said he hoped Europe would "pursue a rational and pragmatic policy towards China".

"The two sides are partners, not adversaries; interdependence is not a risk; intertwined interests are not a threat; and open cooperation will not harm security."

The meeting came against the backdrop of trade tensions between the two giant economies and disputes over what the EU sees as China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

The EU is seeking to cut its reliance on China for strategic goods like rare earths while also rebalancing a trade relationship that sees it run a large deficit with the world's second-largest economy.

In recent years, the two sides have clashed over Chinese electric-vehicle exports, which threaten Europe's car industry and which Brussels argues are based on unfair subsidies, and Chinese tariffs on EU goods ranging from cheese to cognac.

Wang urged Germany and France to help "give a clear direction for the development of China-Europe relations".

In a separate meeting with Wadephul -- also on Friday -- Wang touted economic and trade cooperation as "the cornerstone of China-Germany ties", according to a foreign ministry readout.

Wang also met Britain's foreign minister Yvette Cooper, telling her that Beijing and London should "explore more potential for cooperation", while the two sides also discussed Ukraine and Iran.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip

Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip
LATEST NEWS

  1. Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip

    Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip

  2. Rubio tells Europe to join Trump's fight, says it belongs with US

    Rubio tells Europe to join Trump's fight, says it belongs with US

  3. Zelensky labels Putin a 'slave to war'

    Zelensky labels Putin a 'slave to war'

  4. Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

    Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

  5. European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

    European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace
Recommended
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip

Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip
Rubio tells Europe to join Trumps fight, says it belongs with US

Rubio tells Europe to join Trump's fight, says it belongs with US
Zelensky labels Putin a slave to war

Zelensky labels Putin a 'slave to war'
Russia poisoned Putin critic Navalny in prison with rare toxin: European states

Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states
European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace
Extermination of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair

'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair
Trump says change of power in Iran would be best thing

Trump says change of power in Iran would be 'best thing'
WORLD Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip

Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist clip

Former U.S. president Barack Obama criticized a lack of shame and decorum in the country's political discourse, responding Saturday for the first time to a post on Donald Trump's social media account that depicted him and first lady Michelle as monkeys.

ECONOMY Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

New prototypes of the homegrown combat aircraft KAAN, which will undergo testing during the development process led by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), have made their debut.
SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿