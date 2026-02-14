Syria appoints governor for Hasakah province under SDF deal

DAMASCUS

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa issued a presidential decree appointing a governor for Hasakah province.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said Nour al-Din Ahmad Issa was appointed governor of the northeastern province.

His appointment comes under a Jan. 18 comprehensive ceasefire and full integration agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), outlining sweeping measures to restore state authority in the northeast.

The deal also stipulates the naming of a governor for Hasakah by presidential decree to guarantee political participation and local representation.

Syrian security forces and administrative bodies have entered areas previously controlled by the SDF, including Hasakah, Qamishli and Ayn al-Arab (Kobani), as well as strategic facilities such as airports, oil fields and border crossings.

The agreement provides for the gradual handover of security responsibilities, the deployment of state institutions and the integration of SDF forces into official government structures.

On Jan. 16, Sharaa issued a decree affirming that Syrian Kurds are an integral part of the Syrian people, and their cultural and linguistic identity forms a core component of the country’s unified national identity.

The Syrian Army launched an operation against the SDF on Jan. 16 in areas west of the Euphrates River. The operation later expanded east of the river with the participation of tribal forces, leading to all of the territories previously occupied by the group coming under government control.

Damascus, Washington stress Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

On another development, Syrian and U.S. officials stressed Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, according to a statement Friday by the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

The Syrian delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss key local and regional developments.

Both sides emphasized the unity of Syria, its sovereignty and the integrity of its territory. The U.S. reaffirmed its support for the Syrian government.

Washington also expressed support for the recent integration agreement between the government and the YPG/SDF terror organization, as well as Syria’s efforts to combat the ISIL terror group.

Syria formally joined the anti-ISIL coalition last November. The coalition was formed in 2014 and has carried out military operations against the terror group in Syria and Iraq, though Damascus was not previously a member.

The talks also addressed relations between Syria and the U.S. and ways to develop cooperation in various fields.

