Trump account reappears on Twitter after Musk reinstatement

Trump account reappears on Twitter after Musk reinstatement

LOS ANGELES
Trump account reappears on Twitter after Musk reinstatement

Donald Trump's once-blocked Twitter account reappeared on the platform Saturday, minutes after company owner Elon Musk announced he was lifting the 22-month suspension on the former president over incitement of violence.

Trump's account -- dormant since days after the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol by his supporters -- was visible to users after Musk tweeted that "Trump will be reinstated" following a poll on the subject.

More than 15 million people voted in the poll asking whether Trump's account should be reinstated, with a narrow majority of 51.8 percent voting in the affirmative.

TÜRKIYE 88 Ahiska Turks in Ukraine’s Kherson transferred to Türkiye

88 Ahiska Turks in Ukraine’s Kherson transferred to Türkiye
MOST POPULAR

  1. Trump account reappears on Twitter after Musk reinstatement

    Trump account reappears on Twitter after Musk reinstatement

  2. Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

    Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

  3. Sunak says UK will support Kiev 'until Ukraine has won'

    Sunak says UK will support Kiev 'until Ukraine has won'

  4. China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months

    China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months

  5. Irving apologizes ‘deeply’ for post

    Irving apologizes ‘deeply’ for post
Recommended
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months

China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
Sunak says UK will support Kiev until Ukraine has won

Sunak says UK will support Kiev 'until Ukraine has won'
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years for Theranos scam

Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years for Theranos scam
Iran protesters set fire to Khomeinis ancestral home

Iran protesters set fire to Khomeini's ancestral home
Elon Musk asks Twitter users if Trump should be reinstated

Elon Musk asks Twitter users if Trump should be reinstated
WORLD China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months

China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months

China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks.

ECONOMY Investment and youth entrepreneurship forum held in Baku

Investment and youth entrepreneurship forum held in Baku

The Azerbaijan Investment and Youth Entrepreneurship Forum that was organized by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) was held between Nov. 17-18 in Baku.

SPORTS Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto has said that he felt relaxed about his future despite reports in Italian news media that he is set to be replaced.