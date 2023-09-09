Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

A truck crashed on a crowd of mourners Saturday in the southeastern Turkish province of Kahramanmaraş killing four people and injuring 25, officials said.

According to local press reports the brakes of the truck failed, sending it hurtling down a road overlooking a cemetery where dozens of people had gathered for a burial.

"At this stage, there are four dead and 25 injured. Some of the injuries are life-threatening," said provincial governor Mükerrem Ünlüer.

Images shown by DHA agency showed a truck lying upside down next to a white car that was crushed.