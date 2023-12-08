"TRT World Forum 2023" is Starting

"TRT World Forum 2023" is Starting

ISTANBUL
TRT World Forum 2023 is Starting

TRT World Forum 2023, which brings leaders together, has started in Istanbul with the theme " Thriving Together: Responsibilities, Actions and Solutions."

TRT's influential event shaping the global agenda, the TRT World Forum, is being held in Istanbul on December 8-9. In its seventh year, the event brings together over 150 distinguished speakers from various parts of the world, including internationally recognized academics, politicians, civil society workers, experts from think tanks, bureaucrats, and journalists.

TRT World Forum, one of the largest forums in the media sector globally, brings together President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presidency's Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun, Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı and scholars, journalists, policymakers, and NGOs from around the world on its first day.

Aiming to keep a pulse on the world agenda, propose solutions to global issues, and provide a platform for the discussion of diverse ideas, The TRT World Forum will begin with the opening speech of President Erdoğan, who has attended all TRT World Forums since 2017, and whose remarks on the agenda of Türkiye and the world have resonated globally. The event will also feature Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and ministers making significant statements on various important topics.

Among the session topics are: “Vision of Türkiye’s Century: Türkiye as a System-Building Actor”, “The Return of Geopolitics: Rivalries and Re-alignments in the New Century”, “Dis/United Nations: Working Towards Effective Multilateralism”, “Remaking the Global Economy”, “Israel’s War in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis and Prospects for Peace?”, “The Critical Nexus of Food, Water and Energy Security”, “All-Knowing AI: Creative Potential or Disruptive Evil?”, “Empowering Humanity: Addressing Social Crises and Inequalities” and “Public Broadcasting in the Digital Era: Challenges and Opportunities”.

TRT World Forum 2023 can be followed live on the TRT World Forum's YouTube account.

