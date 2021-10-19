TRT World Forum 2021 Starts Today

  • October 19 2021 16:52:53

TRT World Forum 2021 Starts Today

TRT World Forum 2021 Starts Today

With the theme “Power and Paradox: Understanding Grand Strategy in the 21st Century”, TRT World Forum, which will be held on the 19th and 20th of October, will start today at 12.00 pm with the opening speech delivered by the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

 The 5th TRT World Forum, with the participation of nearly 100 speakers from 36 countries, will start today at 12.00 pm with the opening speeches of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Communications Director of Republic of Turkey Fahrettin Altun, and Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobaci.

 President Erdogan, who has participated in every TRT World Forum since 2017 and made striking statements regarding the agenda of Turkey and the world, which have drawn significant interest in the world press, is expected to make important statements at this year’s event, which will be held with the theme “Power and Paradox: Understanding Grand Strategy in the 21st Century.

 In TRT World Forum, alongside President Erdogan, Minister of Foreign Issues Mevlut Cavusoglu, Communications Director of Republic of Turkey Fahrettin Altun, and Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobaci and experts will address many crucial global issues ranging from climate and global health crises to international economic development and from the rise of Eurasia to digital governance.

 TRT World Forum 2021 can be followed live from http://www.trtworldforum.com

TURKEY Director General of TRT Sobaci: “We Bring Up Global Problems to World’s Agenda”

Director General of TRT Sobaci: “We Bring Up Global Problems to World’s Agenda”
