TRT World Forum 2021: “Contents Made in Turkey Spread to the World”

  • October 20 2021 16:50:00

TRT World Forum is remaining on the agenda with remarkable sessions. The agenda of “Digital Governance: Policymaking and Statecraft in the Digital Age” session was the disinformation with developing technology, data protection and in and its effect on governance. Public Policy EMEA Vice President of Netflix, Madeleine de Cock Buning stated: “Contents made in Turkey spread all around the World.”

The session, which included the experts Samir Saran, President of Observer Research Foundation, Madeleine de Cock Buning, Public Policy EMEA Vice President of Netflix, Stéphane Duguin, CEO of CyberPeace and David Carroll, Associate Professor of Media Design of Parsons School of Design was moderated by TRT World Presenter Andrea Sanke.

“Contents made in Turkey spread to the world”

Madeleine de Cock Buning, Public Policy EMEA Vice President of Netflix stated that digital platforms have been now available worldwide with the increase of media literacy and gave Turkey as an example, stating that “Consumers can choose what they want to watch from any device they want. Turkey is a great example for that, contents made in Turkey spread to the world”. De Cock Buning, who described disinformation as worldwide problem, underlined that legislation could stay behind technological developments and added “technology and legal regulations should proceed simultaneously.”

“The leaked information is a result of the desire for power”

David Carroll, Associate Professor of Media Design of Parsons School of Design, reminded that one of the most popular social media platforms leaked information and stated “Employees have more power in pointing out the problems than governments. According to leaked documents, there is the desire for quantity and power rather than quality.”

“Cyber security protects people”

Stéphane Duguin, CEO of CyberPeace highlighted that there was accountability in the cyber world and continued, “cyber security now protects people, victims and societies rather than systems and materiality.”

“Disinformation is a crime”

Samir Saran, President of Observer Research Foundation, mentioned about the negative effects of information pollution on users. Saran, who underlined that cybercrimes and cyber danger distanced people from the main problem, added, “This is a crime. We have to reconsider the definitions and not use the word ‘cyber’ before these concepts. There are subjective norms and cannot be removed from life.”

