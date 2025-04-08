Trojan legacy to take spotlight with inaugural half marathon in Çanakkale

The legendary city of Troy is set to make headlines once again — this time through the first-ever Troya Half Marathon on April 20, inviting runners to experience the western province of Çanakkale’s historic charm and the stunning views of the Gallipoli Peninsula along a scenic route.

Organized by the Çanakkale Municipality with support from the governor’s office, Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism and the Troy Museum, the event aspires to become one of Türkiye’s most iconic races.

The marathon is named after the ancient city of Troy — an archaeological site on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, with excavations dating back to the 1870s.

The race will begin in front of the famed Trojan Horse replica on the city’s waterfront. Participants will run through a course designed to showcase the region’s cultural and natural landmarks, returning to the starting point to finish.

The marathon will feature four categories: a 21K Half Marathon, 10K, 6K Public Run and a Children’s Race, drawing both amateur and professional athletes, as well as local and international tourists eager to explore the area.

Mayor Muharrem Erkek highlighted that Troy is a powerful brand, adding that the marathon would strengthen that brand.

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Çağman Esirgemez added that runners will be provided with brochures and guides to deepen their connection to Troy’s story.

Meanwhile, Museum Director Rıdvan Gölcük noted that athletic contests in the region date back over 3,000 years, stating, “We hope that a gran fondo race will also be held here. These are initiatives that strengthen our connection with Troy with the right story.”