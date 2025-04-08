Trojan legacy to take spotlight with inaugural half marathon in Çanakkale

Trojan legacy to take spotlight with inaugural half marathon in Çanakkale

ÇANAKKALE
Trojan legacy to take spotlight with inaugural half marathon in Çanakkale

The legendary city of Troy is set to make headlines once again — this time through the first-ever Troya Half Marathon on April 20, inviting runners to experience the western province of Çanakkale’s historic charm and the stunning views of the Gallipoli Peninsula along a scenic route.

 

Organized by the Çanakkale Municipality with support from the governor’s office, Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism and the Troy Museum, the event aspires to become one of Türkiye’s most iconic races.

 

The marathon is named after the ancient city of Troy — an archaeological site on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, with excavations dating back to the 1870s.

 

The race will begin in front of the famed Trojan Horse replica on the city’s waterfront. Participants will run through a course designed to showcase the region’s cultural and natural landmarks, returning to the starting point to finish.

 

The marathon will feature four categories: a 21K Half Marathon, 10K, 6K Public Run and a Children’s Race, drawing both amateur and professional athletes, as well as local and international tourists eager to explore the area.

 

Mayor Muharrem Erkek highlighted that Troy is a powerful brand, adding that the marathon would strengthen that brand.

 

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Çağman Esirgemez added that runners will be provided with brochures and guides to deepen their connection to Troy’s story.

 

Meanwhile, Museum Director Rıdvan Gölcük noted that athletic contests in the region date back over 3,000 years, stating, “We hope that a gran fondo race will also be held here. These are initiatives that strengthen our connection with Troy with the right story.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul

US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul

    US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul

  2. New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

    New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

  3. Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

    Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

  4. UN chief says Gaza transformed into 'killing field'

    UN chief says Gaza transformed into 'killing field'

  5. Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza

    Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza
Recommended
Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza

Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza
Over 130 protestors face 3-year prison terms

Over 130 protestors face 3-year prison terms
Türkiye reports drop in Russian, Ukrainian war refugee numbers

Türkiye reports drop in Russian, Ukrainian war refugee numbers
Turkish entertainment group files lawsuits amid concert cancellations

Turkish entertainment group files lawsuits amid concert cancellations
Turks spend over 7 hours on internet each day: Report

Turks spend over 7 hours on internet each day: Report
Türkiye to launch homegrown navigation, maps app

Türkiye to launch homegrown navigation, maps app
Türkiye temporarily halts lemon exports

Türkiye temporarily halts lemon exports
WORLD US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul

US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul

The U.S. confirmed that a second round of consultations between Moscow and Washington will take place in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Thursday.

ECONOMY New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

Additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports are set to reach 104 percent on Wednesday, the White House told AFP, as Washington doubles down on planned action after Beijing vowed a "fight to the end" on levies.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿