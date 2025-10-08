Trio wins chemistry Nobel for new form of molecular architecture

Trio wins chemistry Nobel for new form of molecular architecture

STOCKHOLM
Trio wins chemistry Nobel for new form of molecular architecture

Japan's Susumu Kitagawa, U.K.-born Richard Robson and American-Jordanian Omar M. Yaghi on Wednesday won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing so-called metal-organic frameworks, the Nobel jury said.

"These constructions, metal-organic frameworks, can be used to harvest water from desert air, capture carbon dioxide, store toxic gases or catalyse chemical reactions," the jury said.

Commentators have for years suggested Yaghi was a strong contender for the prize, with Kitagawa's name also often floated alongside his.

"Metal-organic frameworks have enormous potential, bringing previously unforeseen opportunities for custom-made materials with new functions," Heiner Linke, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said in a statement.

Last year, the chemistry prize went to Americans David Baker and John Jumper, together with Briton Demis Hassabis, for work on cracking the code of the structure of proteins, the building blocks of life, through computing and artificial intelligence.

The chemistry prize follows the physics prize, which on Tuesday honoured Briton John Clarke, Frenchman Michel Devoret and American John Martinis for work putting quantum mechanics into action -- enabling the development of all kinds of digital technology.

On Monday, the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to a US-Japanese trio for research into the human immune system.

Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell, of the United States, and Japan's Shimon Sakaguchi were recognised by the Nobel jury for identifying immunological "security guards".

Thursday will see the literature prize handed out, and the highly watched Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

The economics prize wraps up the 2025 Nobel season on Oct. 13.

The Nobel consists of a diploma, a gold medal and a $1.2-million cheque, to be shared if there is more than one winner in a discipline.

The laureates will receive their prizes at formal ceremonies in Stockholm and Oslo on Dec. 10.

That date is the anniversary of the death in 1896 of scientist Alfred Nobel, who created the prizes in his will.

awards,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

    Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

  2. Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

    Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

  3. France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis

    France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis

  4. Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

    Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

  5. Victoria Beckham reveals struggle to reinvent herself in Netflix series

    Victoria Beckham reveals struggle to reinvent herself in Netflix series
Recommended
Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas
Frances Macron to name PM to end political crisis

France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis
7.4 magnitude quake strikes off southern Philippines

7.4 magnitude quake strikes off southern Philippines
Nobel Peace Prize to be announced as Trump pines for it

Nobel Peace Prize to be announced as Trump pines for it
Massive attack cuts power in Ukrainian capital

'Massive attack' cuts power in Ukrainian capital
Israel government approves Gaza hostage release deal

Israel government approves Gaza hostage release deal
Trump hosts roundtable accusing sick media of backing Antifa

Trump hosts roundtable accusing 'sick' media of backing Antifa
WORLD Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

Gaza's civil defense agency said Friday that Israeli forces have begun pulling back from parts of the territory, particularly in Gaza City and Khan Younis.
ECONOMY Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

The price of silver hit a multi-decade high on Thursday as investors kept flocking to safe havens amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, while gold eased off a record run.

SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿