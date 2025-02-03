Trio of rare tiger cubs spotted in Thai national park

Trio of rare tiger cubs spotted in Thai national park

BANGKOK
Trio of rare tiger cubs spotted in Thai national park

A national park in Thailand has not one but three reasons to celebrate after confirming a rare Bengal tiger is raising a trio of cubs in the protected area.

Park rangers first spotted a single cub with its mother on a camera trap last year in Kaeng Krachan National Park, around 130 kilometers southwest of Bangkok.

But further footage, retrieved only this week from cameras damaged by heavy rain last year, confirmed that the litter is three-strong.

"This is the first time we have recorded a tiger raising three cubs in the national park," Kaeng Krachan National Park chief Mongkol Chaipakdee said in a statement sent to AFP on Friday.

"We were only able to recover the footage this week because our camera was damaged due to rain last year."

The camera trap footage shows the three cubs scampering in leaf litter while their mother prowls around.

The video of the feline family captured in July was published by the national park on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Based on the timeline, we estimate the cubs are now about six months old," Mongkol said.

Six adult Bengal tigers currently live in Kaeng Krachan National Park -- a UNESCO World Heritage site spread over densely forested mountains along the border with Myanmar -- two males, two females and two whose sex is unknown.

Bengal tiger sightings are rare. However, park officials spotted another Bengal tiger in Kui Buri National park, south of the capital Bangkok, earlier this year.

It was the first sighting of the animal in that park in more than a decade, according to Thai authorities.

Thailand has one of the few remaining breeding populations of Bengal tigers, which roam just a handful of countries, including India, Nepal, Russia and Bhutan.

Bengal tigers are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) red list of threatened species due to hunting and wildlife trafficking.

Today, only around 4,500 are estimated to remain, according to the IUCN.

Conservation successes have increased the Bengal tiger populations in India and Nepal in recent years.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

    Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

  2. Prisoner exchanges continue despite Israeli provocations: Erdoğan

    Prisoner exchanges continue despite Israeli provocations: Erdoğan

  3. Azerbaijan to host CICA summit in 2026

    Azerbaijan to host CICA summit in 2026

  4. Trump says 'no guarantees' Gaza ceasefire will hold

    Trump says 'no guarantees' Gaza ceasefire will hold

  5. Two independent lawmakers to join CHP

    Two independent lawmakers to join CHP
Recommended
Beyonce finally wins top album at Grammys, as Lamar shines

Beyonce finally wins top album at Grammys, as Lamar shines
Village tragedy ‘Blood Wedding’ ballet in Samsun

Village tragedy ‘Blood Wedding’ ballet in Samsun
Olympic balloon to return every summer to Paris

Olympic balloon 'to return every summer' to Paris

Dan Browns next thriller to be published Sept 9

Dan Brown's next thriller to be published Sept 9
Göbeklitepe prepares to welcome visitors with its new look

Göbeklitepe prepares to welcome visitors with its new look
Calligrapher and painter Etem Çalışkan dies at 97

Calligrapher and painter Etem Çalışkan dies at 97
WORLD Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

The threat of a transatlantic trade war loomed large Monday over a gathering of European leaders aimed at boosting the continent's defenses in the face of an aggressive Russia.

ECONOMY Electric vehicles’ share in used car market increased last year

Electric vehicles’ share in used car market increased last year

Demand for electric vehicles in the Turkish used car market increased last year when total brand-new vehicle sales reached an all-time high.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿