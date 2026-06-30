Tributes and surprises mark BET Awards ceremony

LOS ANGELES

The BET Awards celebrated music, culture and entertainment on June 28 with a night of tributes, surprise appearances and historic moments, as Lauryn Hill received the Living Legend Icon Award and Janet Jackson made an emotional appearance to honor Teyana Taylor.



Hill accepted the Living Legend Icon Award after a 20-minute tribute featuring performances by SZA, Doechii, Lizzo, Queen Latifah, Common and her children, Selah Marley and Zion Marley. The eight-time Grammy winner then surprised the audience with performances of her 1998 hit “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything.”

“I fight for y’all,” Hill told the audience. “And fighting for y’all is me fighting for myself, it’s me fighting for my children, it’s me fighting for my community.”

The award recognizes artists whose work has remained culturally influential across generations. Hill first rose to fame with the Fugees before releasing her acclaimed solo album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

One of the evening’s biggest surprises came when Janet Jackson took the stage to present Teyana Taylor with the Icon of the Year Award.

“They did not tell me Janet was coming,” Taylor said through tears. “There will be no me without you.”

Jackson praised Taylor’s work ethic and artistic achievements, describing her talents as “God-given.”

Taylor reflected on her two-decade career while accepting the award.

“I worked my [expletives] off 20 years,” she said. “So I’m not accepting what I’ve earned with arrogance. I’m accepting what I’ve earned with gratitude.”

The ceremony also paid tribute to influential figures who died over the past year, including gospel composer Richard Smallwood, music executive Clive Davis and actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Music executive Sylvia Rhone received the BET Ultimate Icon Award in recognition of her impact on the music industry. During her acceptance speech, she urged the industry to protect artists as artificial intelligence reshapes the business.

“We make the algorithm. The algorithm doesn’t make us,” Rhone said. “We must honor the musician. We must compensate the creator.”

Comedian and digital creator Druski made history as the youngest host in BET Awards history at age 31. He opened the ceremony with a dramatic entrance from the rafters before appearing in comedy segments with Martin Lawrence and Latto throughout the night.