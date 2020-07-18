Trial resumes for US Consulate staffer in Istanbul

  • July 18 2020 09:57:57

Trial resumes for US Consulate staffer in Istanbul

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Trial resumes for US Consulate staffer in Istanbul

Turkish prosecutors on July 17 demanded up to 15 years in prison for an employee at the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul over membership to FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 coup bid in Turkey.

Defendants Nazmi Mete Cantürk, his wife Sevim Cantürk and daughter Kevser Irem Cantürk and their lawyers appeared at the Istanbul High Criminal Court no: 27. 

U.S. Istanbul Consul General Daria Darnell and consulate employees were among those attending the hearing. 

Prosecutors said the employee was in communication with the defeated coup plotters and perpetrators of the December 2013 plot against government ministers and leading businesspeople.

They said the defendant was not able to make reasonable or logical explanations about his contact with the plotters.

The defendant also had used his credit card in foundations and associations which have link with FETÖ, they added. 

Other defendants, Sevim Cantürk and Kevser Irem have been requested to be acquitted due to lack of sufficient and definitive evidence.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the July 15, 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

us consulate, staffer, Trial, metin cantürk,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Whether they like us or not…

    Whether they like us or not…

  2. Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

    Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkish Airlines operates second most flights in Europe

    Turkish Airlines operates second most flights in Europe

  5. Erdoğan says Egypt's actions in Libya are illegal

    Erdoğan says Egypt's actions in Libya are illegal
Recommended
One more migrant body recovered from eastern lake

One more migrant body recovered from eastern lake
Magnitude-3.9 earthquake jolts southern Turkey

Magnitude-3.9 earthquake jolts southern Turkey
Father, son reunite at Syrian border crossing

Father, son reunite at Syrian border crossing
Turkey detains ISIL terror suspect wanted by Interpol

Turkey detains ISIL terror suspect wanted by Interpol
Istanbul Airport Museum opens with exhibition

Istanbul Airport Museum opens with exhibition
Mosaics in Hagia Sophia to be protected, preserved: Presidential spokesperson

Mosaics in Hagia Sophia to be protected, preserved: Presidential spokesperson
WORLD Fire damages cathedral in French city of Nantes

Fire damages cathedral in French city of Nantes

Fire erupted on July 18 inside a gothic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, but firefighters brought the blaze under control within hours, emergency services said.
ECONOMY Competition watchdog launches in-depth probe into e-commerce

Competition watchdog launches in-depth probe into e-commerce

Turkey’s Competition Authority has initiated a wide-scale investigation into online commerce platforms in a bid to prevent unfair practices in a rapidly growing economic area.
SPORTS Başakşehir 1 win away to seal their first league title

Başakşehir 1 win away to seal their first league title

Başakşehir will be crowned Turkish Süper Lig champions for the first time in their history if they beat Kayserispor on July 19. 