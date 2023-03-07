Trial in İstiklal attack to begin on May 9

Trial in İstiklal attack to begin on May 9

ISTANBUL
Trial in İstiklal attack to begin on May 9

The trial of 36 suspects of the terrorist attack on İstiklal Street last November, claiming the lives of six people will begin on May 9.

The indictment regarding the deadly attack was accepted by an Istanbul High Criminal Court, while the court decided to set the hearing on May 9, 10 and 11.

In the indictment, it is stated that Ecrin Meydan and her father, Yusuf Meydan, Adem Topkara and his wife, Mukaddes Elif Topkara, Arzu Özsoy and her daughter, Yağmur Uçar, lost their lives, 99 others injured and many workplaces suffered damages as a result of the terrorist attack.

The bomb attack was carried out by the YPG/PYD/SDG, the Syrian extension of the PKK/KCK armed terrorist organization on Nov 13, 2022, it stated.

The indictment demands that suspect Ahlam Albashır, who planted the bomb on the street, is sentenced to seven times aggravated life imprisonment and a prison sentence from over 1,949 years to 3,009 years.

Other suspects, including Cemil Bayık, one of the ringleaders of the organization, are demanded to be sentenced to seven times aggravated life imprisonment and up to 3,016 years and six months in prison.

Recently, the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) “neutralized” a senior member of the PKK/YPG terror organization who played a crucial role in the planning and execution of the terror attack.

TÜRKIYE Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

    Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

  2. Opposition to implement 12-item road map if elected

    Opposition to implement 12-item road map if elected

  3. MHP leader accuses ‘Table of Six’ of being ‘unprincipled’

    MHP leader accuses ‘Table of Six’ of being ‘unprincipled’

  4. Türkiye, Sweden, Finland to hold trilateral mechanism meeting

    Türkiye, Sweden, Finland to hold trilateral mechanism meeting

  5. Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

    Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference
Recommended
Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye
Opposition to implement 12-item road map if elected

Opposition to implement 12-item road map if elected
MHP leader accuses ‘Table of Six’ of being ‘unprincipled’

MHP leader accuses ‘Table of Six’ of being ‘unprincipled’
Türkiye, Sweden, Finland to hold trilateral mechanism meeting

Türkiye, Sweden, Finland to hold trilateral mechanism meeting
‘70 pct of buildings in Istanbul not quake resistant’

‘70 pct of buildings in Istanbul not quake resistant’
Experts warn against inconsiderate support for quake survivors

Experts warn against inconsiderate support for quake survivors
Quake survivor children painting at seaside

Quake survivor children painting at seaside
WORLD Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will appoint a special investigator to decide whether there should be a public inquiry into reports of Chinese interference in Canada's elections.

ECONOMY Turkish watchdog says its fining Musk over Twitter takeover

Turkish watchdog says it's fining Musk over Twitter takeover

Türkiye’s competition watchdog said on March 6 it was fining Twitter owner Elon Musk for taking over the social media platform without first seeking the watchdog's permission.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.