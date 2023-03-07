Trial in İstiklal attack to begin on May 9

ISTANBUL

The trial of 36 suspects of the terrorist attack on İstiklal Street last November, claiming the lives of six people will begin on May 9.

The indictment regarding the deadly attack was accepted by an Istanbul High Criminal Court, while the court decided to set the hearing on May 9, 10 and 11.

In the indictment, it is stated that Ecrin Meydan and her father, Yusuf Meydan, Adem Topkara and his wife, Mukaddes Elif Topkara, Arzu Özsoy and her daughter, Yağmur Uçar, lost their lives, 99 others injured and many workplaces suffered damages as a result of the terrorist attack.

The bomb attack was carried out by the YPG/PYD/SDG, the Syrian extension of the PKK/KCK armed terrorist organization on Nov 13, 2022, it stated.

The indictment demands that suspect Ahlam Albashır, who planted the bomb on the street, is sentenced to seven times aggravated life imprisonment and a prison sentence from over 1,949 years to 3,009 years.

Other suspects, including Cemil Bayık, one of the ringleaders of the organization, are demanded to be sentenced to seven times aggravated life imprisonment and up to 3,016 years and six months in prison.

Recently, the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) “neutralized” a senior member of the PKK/YPG terror organization who played a crucial role in the planning and execution of the terror attack.