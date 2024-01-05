Trial begins over deadly Isias Hotel collapse

Trial begins over deadly Isias Hotel collapse

ADIYAMAN
Trial begins over deadly Isias Hotel collapse

The trial of Isias Hotel in Adıyaman, which collapsed in the Feb. 6 earthquakes and killed 72 people, including 35 athletes, teachers and coaches from Turkish Cyprus and members of the Turkish Tourist Guides Association, began on Jan. 3.

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, who is a complainant in the case, arrived in Türkiye and will attend the hearings with a delegation of 100 people, including three ministers. He emphasized that the Isias Hotel case is one of the most symbolic cases of the earthquake.

Imprisonment from two years and eight months to 22 years and six months each for "conscious negligence" is being sought for the 11 defendants, five of whom are under arrest.

The indictment accepted by the court includes information that the building was constructed as an apartment building in 1991, that river sand was used in the construction of the building and that there was an addition of an unlicensed floor.

Ahmet Bozkurt, the owner of Isias Hotel, denied the accusations and said, "Before the zoning amnesty was issued in 2017, I closed the terrace, which is now claimed as an extra floor, with a pergola. I did not use bricks and concrete in that section."

Bozkurt argued that the building collapsed due to the magnitude of the earthquake and stated that those who were trapped under the building did not die because of the earthquake but because of the cold.

In response to the question of the complainant's lawyers on how he obtained a license in a place where there was no ground survey, Bozkurt said, "When the municipality opened the area for zoning, they had to have the ground survey done."

Bozkurt also stated that he had cancer and requested that the announcement of the verdict be deferred if he is sentenced.

After Ahmet Bozkurt, the statements of his children, who were seen as partners of the hotel, were also taken. The children said that all authority and responsibility for the hotel belonged to their father.

Before the hearing, the relatives of the deceased children and tour guides held a protest in front of the court seeking justice.

The trial is expected to continue until Jan. 5.

isias, february 6,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye under influence of radiation fog: Expert

Türkiye under influence of radiation fog: Expert
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye under influence of radiation fog: Expert

    Türkiye under influence of radiation fog: Expert

  2. Trial begins over deadly Isias Hotel collapse

    Trial begins over deadly Isias Hotel collapse

  3. Türkiye’s first astronaut to take Salt Lake plant to space

    Türkiye’s first astronaut to take Salt Lake plant to space

  4. The newest breed to join the American Kennel Club

    The newest breed to join the American Kennel Club

  5. Countdown starts for Golden Globes

    Countdown starts for Golden Globes
Recommended
Motorcycle couriers risking lives for fast service

Motorcycle couriers risking lives for fast service
Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı

Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı
Istanbul to witness snowfall in mid-January: Expert

Istanbul to witness snowfall in mid-January: Expert
16,000-seat stadium in Istanbul remains largely idle

16,000-seat stadium in Istanbul remains largely idle
Zeugma Mosaic Museum eyes 600,000 visitors this year

Zeugma Mosaic Museum eyes 600,000 visitors this year
Endangered shark washes ashore in Mediterranean province

Endangered shark washes ashore in Mediterranean province
Turkish blind judoka makes waves in para judo

Turkish blind judoka makes waves in para judo
WORLD China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

China showcased on Thursday fighter jets firing missiles in the South China Sea, as it held rival military exercises with the United States in the hotly contested waters.
ECONOMY Turkish hazelnuts exported to 121 countries

Turkish hazelnuts exported to 121 countries

Turkish growers shipped 284,141 tons of hazelnut to 121 countries, generating $1.87 billion in export revenues last year.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.