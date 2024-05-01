Treasure hunters dig tunnel under tumulus

MUŞ

An ancient tumulus with burial chambers, which resemble Egypt’s pyramids in terms of their structure, has been destroyed by treasure hunters in search of gold.

The Yaygın Pazar Tumulus, one of the important structures of ancient times located in the Muş Plain in the eastern province of Muş, held significant historical value and its destruction has sparked widespread outcry.

Treasure hunters dug a tunnel through a barn near the hill, where the tumulus is located, threatening the ancient structure as well as other historical structures in the surrounding area and causing serious damage.

Unauthorized and uncontrolled digging activities of treasure hunters caused cracks in the walls of the structure and serious damage to its foundation.

After the tunnel collapsed due to rain, people around noticed the situation and informed the gendarmerie and the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) teams.

The teams arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the matter.