Travel ban imposed on two TÜSİAD executives

ISTANBUL

Turkish judicial authorities have imposed an international travel ban on the head of one of the country’s leading business groups and a senior executive following their remarks against the government, local media reported early Feb. 20.

Orhan Turan, the head of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD), and Ömer Aras, the chairman of the association’s High Advisory Council, have been under investigation after comments that criticized the government’s handling of the judicial system.

In a meeting last week, TÜSİAD officials claimed that ongoing investigations into opposition figures, including journalists and politicians, were fueling insecurity in the country.

On Feb. 19, the TÜSİAD officials were summoned by prosecutors to testify.

In the early hours of Feb. 20, Turan and Aras were released under judicial supervision, with a travel ban imposed on both executives.

According to local media reports, Turan denied accusations of the prosecutor’s office that his speech was intended to spread misinformation or influence the judiciary.

"The main focus of my remarks was what steps should be taken to advance Türkiye’s economy," he said.

"I addressed key issues such as the rule of law, education policies, economic measures, women's rights, entrepreneurship and financial reforms necessary for Türkiye’s development. My intention was merely to articulate public concerns on these matters.”

Both business executives objected to the travel restrictions, arguing that their work required frequent international visits.

However, the judge ruled that TÜSİAD officials had made "statements containing misleading information and seeking to influence the judiciary, despite having only second-hand knowledge through the media."

On Feb. 19, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan strongly criticized TÜSİAD in a speech to parliament, accusing the group of "crossing the line."