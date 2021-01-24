Trapped for 2 weeks, 11 workers rescued from China gold mine

  • January 24 2021 14:01:00

Trapped for 2 weeks, 11 workers rescued from China gold mine

BEIJING-The Associated Press
Trapped for 2 weeks, 11 workers rescued from China gold mine

Eleven workers trapped for two weeks by an explosion inside a Chinese gold mine were brought safely to the surface on Jan. 24.

State broadcaster CCTV showed workers being hauled up one-by-one in baskets on Jan. 24 afternoon, their eyes shielded to protect them after so many days in darkness.

One worker was reported to have died from a head wound following the blast that deposited massive amounts of rubble in the shaft on Jan. 10 while the mine was still under construction.

The fate of 10 others who were underground at the time is unknown. Authorities have detained mine managers for delaying reporting the accident.

The official China Daily said on its website that seven of the workers were able to walk to ambulances on their own.

State broadcaster CCTV showed numerous ambulances parked alongside engineering vehicles at the mine in Qixia, a jurisdiction under Yantai in Shandong province.

Increased supervision has improved safety in China’s mining industry, which used to average 5,000 deaths per year.

However, demand for coal and precious metals continues to prompt corner-cutting, and two accidents in Chongqing last year killed 39 miners.

MOST POPULAR

  1. After pirate attack, ship with Turkish crew at port in Gabon

    After pirate attack, ship with Turkish crew at port in Gabon

  2. Turkish doctors find link between COVID-19, helicobacter

    Turkish doctors find link between COVID-19, helicobacter

  3. Turkey's navy to be in strong position with 5 major projects: Erdoğan

    Turkey's navy to be in strong position with 5 major projects: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey, Russia sign agreement on Sputnik V vaccine production

    Turkey, Russia sign agreement on Sputnik V vaccine production

  5. Charming Ottoman town stands out as winter getaway spot

    Charming Ottoman town stands out as winter getaway spot
Recommended
Moscow police clash with Navalny supporters as tens of thousands rally

Moscow police clash with Navalny supporters as tens of thousands rally
Dutch police arrest alleged Asian drug syndicate kingpin

Dutch police arrest alleged Asian drug syndicate kingpin
New warning on vaccine supplies sparks EU concern

New warning on vaccine supplies sparks EU concern
Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb 8

Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb 8
Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief
Johnson says evidence UK virus strain more deadly

Johnson says evidence UK virus strain more deadly
WORLD Trapped for 2 weeks, 11 workers rescued from China gold mine

Trapped for 2 weeks, 11 workers rescued from China gold mine

Eleven workers trapped for two weeks by an explosion inside a Chinese gold mine were brought safely to the surface on Jan. 24.

ECONOMY Ukraine can learn much from Turkeys defense growth, says Deputy PM

Ukraine can learn much from Turkey's defense growth, says Deputy PM

Ukraine has much to learn from its defense cooperation with Turkey, the country’s deputy prime minister said on Jan. 23.
SPORTS Trabzonspor extend unbeaten run to 5 games

Trabzonspor extend unbeaten run to 5 games

Trabzonspor defeated Gençlerbirliği 2-1 on Jan. 23 to extend their unbeaten run in the Turkish Süper Lig to five games.