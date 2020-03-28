Transport minister removed from post

ANKARA

Turkey's Transport and Infrastructure Minister has been removed from his post by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to a decree published on the Official Gazette early on March 28.

Cahit Turhan has been replaced by his deputy, Adil Karaismailoğlu, the decree said.

It did not provide a reason for the change or any further details.

A spokesman for the ministry confirmed the move, but did not provide details, according to Reuters.

Turhan, a former head of Turkey's Railroads Directorate and chief adviser to the president, was appointed minister by Erdoğan in July 2018.