Trailer released for James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

LOS ANGELES
The first teaser trailer for the upcoming James Gunn-directed "Superman" film was released on Dec. 19.

The teaser, which comes by way of DC Studios, gives fans their first taste of what to expect in the film starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

DC Studios teased the trailer ahead of its release with a new look at Corenswet in full superhero gear on Dec. 16 and a new look at Brosnahan's intrepid reporter on Dec. 18.

The teaser begins with Corenswet's Superman crash-landing in a remote, snowy landscape, bloody and beaten. After flashes of him as Clark — both in the Daily Planet office and at his parents' home — he musters a whistle that sees his canine companion, Krypto, rush to his rescue.

"Krypto, home. Take me home," he tells his furry friend.

We then see flashes of Superman's heroic acts, inspiring and angering people around the world, various other characters featured in the film and moments shared with Lois.

Gunn first announced he was taking on the project in March 2023. He shared a photo with the cast of the upcoming film earlier this year, following a table read.

Along with Corenswet and Brosnahan, the upcoming film will also star Nicholas Hoult as Superman's archnemesis Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

The cast also includes Isabela Merced, who plays Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi, who plays Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan, who plays Metamorpho; Nathan Fillion, who plays Guy Gardner/Green Lantern; and Wendell Pierce, who plays Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Perry White.

Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Clark's adoptive human father and mother, Jonathan and Martha, respectively. Alan Tudyk is also cast in an undisclosed role.

"Superman" is set to premiere on July 11, 2025.

