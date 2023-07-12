Traffic fines not deterrent enough: Experts

Traffic fines not deterrent enough: Experts

ISTANBUL
Traffic fines not deterrent enough: Experts

The need for deterrent penalties on excessive speeding has once again been emphasized by experts since 1,345 people lost their lives in traffic accidents during the past six months.

Thousands of traffic accidents occur every year in the country, mainly caused by excessive speed, carelessness, disobeying the rules and similar reasons.

Prof. Dr. Mustafa Ilıcalı, director of the Transport Systems Center at Istanbul Ticaret University, suggested that traffic penalties should be more of a deterrent.

“In order to reduce fatal mistakes in traffic, it is extremely necessary to give people awareness and education on this topic at a young age. In addition to education, penalties are not deterrent enough.”

Lawyer Pekay Salmanoğlu also drew attention to the inadequacy of traffic laws and sanctions in the country.

“Although the most important factors in accidents are determined as speed and disobeying the rules, in fact, another main cause is that the penalties do not include deterrent sanctions. It is not enough to confiscate the license of a person driving under the influence in an accident.”

Salmanoğlu pointed out that another factor that can cause accidents in traffic is the use of mobile phones while driving, as the penalty for using phones at the wheel is only a fine.

Confiscation of the driving license for this violation can be a deterrent measure, Salmanoğlu suggested.

According to the General Directorate of Security Affairs' traffic statistics, 971,037 drivers received fines in the past six months.

A total of 257,373 accidents occurred in Türkiye in the last six months, where 1,345 people died and 159,235 were injured.

While there were 4.51 million fines issued because of license plates, there were about 5.5 million traffic fines imposed altogether in the previous six months.

Turkish,

WORLD UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

    UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

  2. Vermont slowly turns to recovery after being hit by flood

    Vermont slowly turns to recovery after being hit by flood

  3. North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile

    North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile

  4. NATO prepared to back Ukraine against Russia, but not to extend membership

    NATO prepared to back Ukraine against Russia, but not to extend membership

  5. EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

    EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla
Recommended
Current account deficit at $7.9 billion

Current account deficit at $7.9 billion
Work continues in Black Sea provinces following floods

Work continues in Black Sea provinces following floods
Gordion ancient city awaits UNESCO’s heritage status

Gordion ancient city awaits UNESCO’s heritage status
8 defrauders introducing themselves as high officials arrested

8 defrauders introducing themselves as high officials arrested
Turks consume 3,762 calories per day: Research

Turks consume 3,762 calories per day: Research
Saplings from 766-year-old tree to be planted

Saplings from 766-year-old tree to be planted
WORLD UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday failed to renew authorization of the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria’s northwest from neighboring Türkiye, officially ending a U.N. operation that had been vital to helping a region of 4.1 million people.

ECONOMY EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing 55 million euros to Türkiye’s Yayla to finance an investment program that includes equipment for the agrifood company’s facilities in Central Anatolia.
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.