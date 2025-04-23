Traffic accident claims 8 lives, injures 11 in eastern city

Traffic accident claims 8 lives, injures 11 in eastern city

VAN
Traffic accident claims 8 lives, injures 11 in eastern city

Eight people lost their lives and 11 others were injured in a tragic traffic accident in the eastern province of Van's Gürpınar district.

The deadly incident occurred when a passenger minibus and a truck collided around 4:30 p.m. on April 22.

Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, dispatching multiple ambulances to assist the injured. After receiving first aid at the crash site, the wounded were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to officials, two of the injured remain in critical condition.

The cause of the accident has not yet been disclosed.

Following the accident, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that the public prosecutor’s office has launched an official investigation, appointing two prosecutors to oversee the legal proceedings.

In his statement, Tunç expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life and offered his condolences to the victims' families.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also confirmed the fatalities and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families in a statement on social media.

Another fatal traffic accident occurred in central Sivas, where two people lost their lives and 16 others were injured. The accident occurred when a minibus carrying public employees collided with a car.

Upon notification, health teams, emergency personnel, gendarmerie units and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Officials noted that most of the injured were in stable condition.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace

Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace
LATEST NEWS

  1. Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace

    Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace

  2. Aftershocks continue in Istanbul following 6.2 quake

    Aftershocks continue in Istanbul following 6.2 quake

  3. Trump seeks 'fair deal' with China but pathway unclear

    Trump seeks 'fair deal' with China but pathway unclear

  4. Nine killed, 63 wounded in 'massive' Russian missile attack on Kiev

    Nine killed, 63 wounded in 'massive' Russian missile attack on Kiev

  5. Over 62 percent of artworks sold at CI Bloom

    Over 62 percent of artworks sold at CI Bloom
Recommended
Aftershocks continue in Istanbul following 6.2 quake

Aftershocks continue in Istanbul following 6.2 quake
Widespread downpours to soak Türkiye despite rising temperatures

Widespread downpours to soak Türkiye despite rising temperatures
Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections
Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world
Istanbul shaken by 6.2-magnitude earthquake, 236 injured

Istanbul shaken by 6.2-magnitude earthquake, 236 injured
Spring rains unite lake with Black Sea in rare incident

Spring rains unite lake with Black Sea in rare incident
WORLD Nine killed, 63 wounded in massive Russian missile attack on Kiev

Nine killed, 63 wounded in 'massive' Russian missile attack on Kiev

At least nine people were killed and more than 60 wounded in a "massive" missile attack on Kiev early Thursday, Ukraine's state emergency service said, among the deadliest attacks on the capital of the three-year war.

ECONOMY Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace

Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington, DC on Wednesday to discuss strengthening economic ties and regional cooperation, the Turkish Finance Ministry said Thursday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿