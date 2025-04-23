Traffic accident claims 8 lives, injures 11 in eastern city

VAN

Eight people lost their lives and 11 others were injured in a tragic traffic accident in the eastern province of Van's Gürpınar district.

The deadly incident occurred when a passenger minibus and a truck collided around 4:30 p.m. on April 22.

Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, dispatching multiple ambulances to assist the injured. After receiving first aid at the crash site, the wounded were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to officials, two of the injured remain in critical condition.

The cause of the accident has not yet been disclosed.

Following the accident, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that the public prosecutor’s office has launched an official investigation, appointing two prosecutors to oversee the legal proceedings.

In his statement, Tunç expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life and offered his condolences to the victims' families.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also confirmed the fatalities and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families in a statement on social media.

Another fatal traffic accident occurred in central Sivas, where two people lost their lives and 16 others were injured. The accident occurred when a minibus carrying public employees collided with a car.

Upon notification, health teams, emergency personnel, gendarmerie units and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Officials noted that most of the injured were in stable condition.