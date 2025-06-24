Traders calmly look beyond the bombs in the Middle East

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2012 file photo, fishing boats are seen in front of oil tankers south of the Strait of Hormuz, offshore the town of Ras Al Khaimah in United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

If oil prices are any measure, Iran just flinched.

Oil prices sank more than five percent Tuesday after Israel said it had agreed to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire with Iran.

At around 0640 GMT, Brent was up 5.0 percent at $67.93 per barrel, while the main U.S. crude contract WTI was 5.1 percent higher at $65.01 per barrel.

The price of oil tumbled afternoon on June 23 in an historical move as traders bet that Iran's decision to bomb a U.S. base in Qatar signals it is not planning to do the one thing that could really hurt America: Shut down the flow of oil by attacking crude shipments.

“When the response comes and it is muted, oil drops,” said Tom Kloza, chief market strategist at consultancy Turner Mason & Co, calling the limited Iran response far short of what many traders feared. “This rivals some of the historic selloffs.”

There's still plenty Iran could do to push prices back up, and the markets could be getting it all wrong, But oil analysts say there are plenty of reasons fear has receded.

‘It would be suicidal’

The question now is will Tehran continue to keep oil flowing.

Some traders were doubtful Iran would try to close the Strait of Hormuz even before its limited attack on June 23.

They noted that much of country's own crude passes through the waterway — 1.5 million barrels a day — and oil is a big revenue generator for the country that they would be loath to disrupt.

“It's a silly notion that the Iranians would look to do that,” said Kloza. “I’ve been covering oil for 50 years and we've never seen the Strait of Hormuz compromised.”

Asked about the prospect of a shutdown on NBC's “Meet the Press” Sunday, Vice President J.D. Vance put it more simply: “I think that would be suicidal.”

At current oil prices, Tehran receives roughly $40 billion in revenue annually from oil transiting the same waters. That is a tenth of what the entire of country produces in goods and services.

Andy Lipow, an Houston based oil analyst, says history suggests Iran won’t disrupt its own flow of oil, but that countries, like people, don’t always act in their economic interests.

“The question for the oil markets is, ‘Is this time different?’,” he said. “You might have an emotional decision.”

He notes also that Iran has other ways to push oil higher without completely closing off the waterway.

Iran could jam navigational devices, slowing transit, or drop mines in the water, forcing the U.S. Navy to do more escorts. Or it could bomb a tanker, he said, sending the premiums that shippers need to pay insurers sky high.

If traders are wrong and oil shoots back up, the impact could be widely felt.

A surge in oil prices would come at a bad time. Trump insists that the inflation scare is largely over, but many economists think higher prices are still coming because the full impact of his tariffs are only now beginning to show up on everyday goods.

Trump is clearly aware things could change fast.

“To The Department of Energy: DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! And I mean NOW!!!” he wrote on Truth Social on June 23, adding. “EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I’M WATCHING!”