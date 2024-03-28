Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

ANKARA

The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Israel has declined by 33 percent between Oct. 7 and March 30, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.

“Public institutions and state-owned companies never do business with Israel,” Bolat said in an interview with private broadcaster 24 TV.

Exports to Israel plunged 30 percent, while imports from this country declined 43 percent over the same period, according to the minister.

He also noted rumors on some social media platforms suggesting that Türkiye is selling arms to Israel and dismissed those claims.

“Those claims were put into circulation by fake accounts of terror groups to discredit the government just ahead of the local elections. The Israeli intelligence also supports those activities,” Bolat said.

Earlier this week, the Communications Directorate said that the claims that Türkiye continues to export gunpowder, weapons and ammunition to Israel are not true.

“It is not possible for Türkiye, which has always stood by the just cause of Palestine, to engage in any activity that would harm the Palestinians,” said a statement issued by the directorate.

Türkiye does not conduct any activity with Israel, including the trade of military ammunition, military training, or exercises, it added.

There have been no exports of rifles for sports and hunting purposes since May 2023, which already had low figures, the statement said, referring to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The products exported under the heading "Gunpowder and explosives, pyrotechnic products, matches, pyrophoric alloys, combustible preparations" were "gel fuel and lighter fluid,” the statement explained.