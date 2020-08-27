Trade volume shows potential between Turkey, Moldova: FM Çavuşoğlu

  • August 27 2020 09:42:51

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The steady trade volume between Turkey and Moldova despite the coronavirus pandemic is an indication of bigger potential, said Turkey's foreign minister on Aug. 26.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's remarks came at a joint news conference with his Moldovan counterpart Oleg Tulea in the capital Chisinau.

He said the two sides discussed bilateral relations, trade, and investment during a meeting held earlier.

Çavuşoğlu warned Tulea of the potential danger of the presence of the FETÖ in Moldova.

FETÖ and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup in Turkey on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

He also offered assistance to Moldova to combat COVID-19.

Turkey's state-run agency TİKA delivered 10,000 masks, 10,000 pairs of gloves, 1,000 liters (264 gallons) of sanitizer and 250 face shields to Moldova this April.

Turkey is the first choice of Moldovan tourists, Çavuşoğlu added.

For his part, Tulea thanked Turkey for the aid and welcomed the opening of the Turkish consulate in Gagauzia, an autonomous region of Moldova.

"Opening of the consulate in this region will be instrumental in intensifying our economic, political and cultural cooperation," he added.

Turkey is the seventh-largest trade partner of Moldova, he said.

