Trade sector employment reaches 3.5 million last year

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s trade sector continued to expand its workforce through the end of 2025, with the number of salaried employees approaching 3.5 million.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), overall salaried employment in the country surpassed 15.7 million by year’s end.

The trade sector has now recorded uninterrupted annual growth in employment for 74 consecutive months.

The last decline was registered in October 2019. In December 2024, the sector employed 3.41 million people; by December 2025, that figure had risen to 3.47 million. Analysts attribute this steady increase to Türkiye’s sustained economic expansion, which has continued for 21 consecutive quarters, supported by rising domestic demand and financing opportunities.

Within the sector, retail trade remains the largest employer. Excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles, retail employment reached 1.79 million at the end of 2025, marking a 2.4 percent annual increase. Wholesale trade, also excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles, maintained its level above 1.3 million, a modest 0.2 percent annual rise.

Employment in the category covering wholesale and retail trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, along with repair services, stood at 373,886, reflecting a robust 5.2 percent annual increase.