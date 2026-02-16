Trade sector employment reaches 3.5 million last year

Trade sector employment reaches 3.5 million last year

ISTANBUL
Trade sector employment reaches 3.5 million last year

 

Türkiye’s trade sector continued to expand its workforce through the end of 2025, with the number of salaried employees approaching 3.5 million.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), overall salaried employment in the country surpassed 15.7 million by year’s end.

The trade sector has now recorded uninterrupted annual growth in employment for 74 consecutive months.

The last decline was registered in October 2019. In December 2024, the sector employed 3.41 million people; by December 2025, that figure had risen to 3.47 million. Analysts attribute this steady increase to Türkiye’s sustained economic expansion, which has continued for 21 consecutive quarters, supported by rising domestic demand and financing opportunities.

Within the sector, retail trade remains the largest employer. Excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles, retail employment reached 1.79 million at the end of 2025, marking a 2.4 percent annual increase. Wholesale trade, also excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles, maintained its level above 1.3 million, a modest 0.2 percent annual rise.

Employment in the category covering wholesale and retail trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, along with repair services, stood at 373,886, reflecting a robust 5.2 percent annual increase.

 

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude
LATEST NEWS

  1. Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

    Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

  2. Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

    Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

  3. Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

    Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

  4. Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

    Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

  5. Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria

    Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria
Recommended
UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official
Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye reaches nearly 386,000

Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye reaches nearly 386,000
Home prices decline in real terms in January: Official data

Home prices decline in real terms in January: Official data
Frances Macron eyes fighter jet deal in India

France's Macron eyes fighter jet deal in India
Türkiye cocoa exports hit all-time high of $1.7 billion in 2025

Türkiye cocoa exports hit all-time high of $1.7 billion in 2025
Turkish cosmetics sector rides ‘Turkish Beauty’ wave to global growth

Turkish cosmetics sector rides ‘Turkish Beauty’ wave to global growth
Türkiye seeks to expand sports tourism beyond football

Türkiye seeks to expand sports tourism beyond football
WORLD Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Iran's supreme leader warned on Tuesday that the country had the ability to sink a U.S. warship deployed to the Gulf, as fresh talks between the two sides concluded in Switzerland.

ECONOMY UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

Britain's unemployment rate rose to a five-year high of 5.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed Tuesday, as the country's economy struggled to grow.

SPORTS Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray welcomes Juventus to Istanbul on Feb. 17 for the first leg ofa Champions League playoff clash, with the Turkish champion looking to capitalize on a surge of domestic momentum against the Italian side.  
﻿