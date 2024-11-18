Trade minister due in Iraq to boost economic ties

Trade minister due in Iraq to boost economic ties

ANKARA
Trade minister due in Iraq to boost economic ties

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat is embarking on a two-day visit to Iraq, seeking to boost economic cooperation.

Bolat’s visit, accompanied by delegations from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) and Turkish Contractors Association (TMB), will include stops in the capital Baghdad and the southern city of Basra, Trade Ministry sources said.

Accompanied by business representatives, Bolat will work to deepen trade and investment ties with Iraq, one of Türkiye’s key trading partners.

This visit takes place at a time when economic relations between the two countries have been improving.

The visit aims to promote Turkish contractors’ involvement in Iraqi infrastructure projects, particularly the Development Road Project, a trade route project linking the two countries with railways, roads, ports and cities.

In Baghdad, Bolat will be received by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and hold bilateral talks with Trade Minister Atheer Dawood Salman Al Ghrairi and Transport Minister Razzaq Muhaybis al-Saadawi.

In Basra, Bolat is set to meet Governor Asaad Al-Eidani and attend trade delegation programs.

Türkiye's exports to Iraq from January to October reached $10.8 billion, up 5.3 percent from last year. Imports from Iraq dropped 41 percent to $3.7 billion during the same period, resulting in a trade volume of $14.5 billion.

So far, Turkish contractors have undertaken 1,111 projects in Iraq, valued at $34.9 billion, making Iraq the third-largest market for Turkish firms globally.

The visit aims to sustain balanced trade relations and expand the presence of Turkish contractors in Iraq's development initiatives.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kremlin vows response if Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia

Kremlin vows 'response' if Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kremlin vows 'response' if Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia

    Kremlin vows 'response' if Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia

  2. Hong Kong court jails 45 democracy campaigners on subversion charges

    Hong Kong court jails 45 democracy campaigners on subversion charges

  3. Intel chief to visit main opposition HQs

    Intel chief to visit main opposition HQs

  4. Oath by cadets discredited army: Defense officials

    Oath by cadets discredited army: Defense officials

  5. Erdoğan reiterates call for ceasefire in Gaza at G20 Summit

    Erdoğan reiterates call for ceasefire in Gaza at G20 Summit
Recommended
Intel chief to visit main opposition HQs

Intel chief to visit main opposition HQs
Oath by cadets discredited army: Defense officials

Oath by cadets discredited army: Defense officials
Erdoğan praises Lulas stance against Israel in G20 talks

Erdoğan praises Lula's stance against Israel in G20 talks
‘Newborn gang’ goes on trial for Istanbul health care fraud scheme

‘Newborn gang’ goes on trial for Istanbul health care fraud scheme
Turkish Cypriot parliament speaker resigns

Turkish Cypriot parliament speaker resigns
Two MPs from Democrat Party resign

Two MPs from Democrat Party resign
Students back to school after mid-term break

Students back to school after mid-term break
WORLD Kremlin vows response if Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia

Kremlin vows 'response' if Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia

The Kremlin accused U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday of escalating the 1,000-day-old war in Ukraine, promising a "palpable" response to any use of U.S. long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia.

ECONOMY Istanbul forum to spotlight global energy challenges

Istanbul forum to spotlight global energy challenges

The Istanbul Energy Forum, organized under the auspices of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, is set to bring together key energy leaders on Nov. 22.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿