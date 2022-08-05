Trade deficit widens to $10.6 billion in July

  • August 05 2022 07:00:00

Trade deficit widens to $10.6 billion in July

ISTANBUL
Trade deficit widens to $10.6 billion in July

Türkiye increased its exports by 13.4 percent on an annual basis to $18.6 billion in July, preliminary data from the Trade Ministry showed on Aug. 3.

Imports grew nearly 41 percent to $29.1 billion. Consequently, the country’s foreign trade deficit widened by 145 percent year-on-year last month to $10.6 billion.

The depreciation of the euro against the U.S. dollar poses a risk to the trade balance, said Trade Minister Mehmet Muş.

“If the euro/dollar parity had not changed, our exports, in terms of euro, could have been $7 billion higher in July,” he said.

The export to import coverage ratio deteriorated from 79.1 percent in July 2021 to 63.7 percent last month, excluding energy imports, the coverage ratio was 78.9 percent, the data showed.

Last month, the energy import bill soared 95.6 percent from a year ago to $7.7 billion, and in the first seven months of the year the country’s energy imports grew 145 percent to $22.7 billion.

Exports to Germany were up 3 percent in July to $1.49 billion and exports to the U.S. rocketed nearly 25 percent to $1.3 billion. The U.K. increased its imports from Türkiye by 3.6 percent to $1 billion.

Exports to the EU exhibited a 5.2 percent increase in July to $7.4 billion.

The share of the manufacturing sector in the country’s total exports was 94.2 percent or $17.5 billion, while the agriculture sector accounted for 2.9 percent or $530 million.

Imports from Russia and China grew by 78 percent ($4.4 billion) and 43.2 percent ($3.8 billion) respectively, while imports from Germany rose by 9.3 percent year-on-year to $1.78 billion.

In the first seven months of 2022, Türkiye’s exports reached $144.4 billion, increasing 19.1 percent from the same period of last year, the Trade Ministry said.

On the back of the 40.7 percent rise in imports to $206 billion, the country’s foreign trade gap climbed to $62 billion, widening 143 percent from January-July last year.

Turkish, Economy,

TÜRKIYE ‘Process over canceled public exam to run transparently’

‘Process over canceled public exam to run transparently’
MOST POPULAR

  1. THY, Trendyol sign cooperation deal

    THY, Trendyol sign cooperation deal

  2. Türkiye raises minimum wage by 30%

    Türkiye raises minimum wage by 30%

  3. Volvo sees higher sales despite supply disruptions

    Volvo sees higher sales despite supply disruptions

  4. Turkish Airlines breaks another occupancy rate record

    Turkish Airlines breaks another occupancy rate record

  5. ‘Some 90 pct of burned forest areas recovered’

    ‘Some 90 pct of burned forest areas recovered’
Recommended
Toyota profit down as chips shortage keeps customers waiting

Toyota profit down as chips shortage keeps customers waiting
German industrial orders slide in June

German industrial orders slide in June
Banks’ first-half profit rocketed 400 percent

Banks’ first-half profit rocketed 400 percent
Inflation will start to fall in December, says Nebati

Inflation will start to fall in December, says Nebati
THY, Trendyol sign cooperation deal

THY, Trendyol sign cooperation deal
Türkiye on track to meet annual tourism targets

Türkiye on track to meet annual tourism targets
WORLD Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor

Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor

Kari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday.
ECONOMY Toyota profit down as chips shortage keeps customers waiting

Toyota profit down as chips shortage keeps customers waiting

Toyota’s profit fell nearly 18 percent in the April-June quarter from the year before, as a semiconductor shortage that has slammed the auto industry dented production at Japan’s top automaker.
SPORTS Curtain raises in new Süper Lig season

Curtain raises in new Süper Lig season

Defending champions Trabzonspor will take on newcomer Istanbulspor in an away game on Aug. 5 in the opening game of the new Süper Lig season.