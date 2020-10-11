Traces of ancient life found in eastern Van

  • October 11 2020 07:00:00

Traces of ancient life found in eastern Van

VAN
Traces of ancient life found in eastern Van

During excavations carried out in İremir Mound, located in eastern Van province’s Gürpınar district, archeologists have found traces of ancient life dating back 5,000 years.

The excavation works, which started earlier this year with permissions obtained from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, revealed new significant information that can shed light on history.

A 15-person excavation team, consisting of anthropologists, archaeologists and art historians, have found an archaic living space from the Early Bronze Age during surface research.

The said area consists of a part believed to have been used for storage, along with ancient ceramics, pots and jugs.

Erol Uslu, the head of the excavation team and the chair of Van Museum, told Anadolu Agency that until this day excavations works have been carried out in 28 different parts of Van.

Only in three locations, Dikkaya, Tilkitepe and Karagündüz, there are mound areas, Uslu said.

“Revealing ancient ruins dating back to the Urartians are very important for mound excavations. The findings we revealed in İremir Mound dates back to the Early Bronze Age,” he said.

“This shows that there was life here before the Urartians,” he added.

Uslu also said that the İremir Mound has significance because it displays the ancient civilizations as a whole.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ottoman-era town protected meticulously for 44 years

    Ottoman-era town protected meticulously for 44 years

  2. Parakeets dwelling in Istanbul disrupt natural balance

    Parakeets dwelling in Istanbul disrupt natural balance

  3. Turkish companies call S Arabia to take concrete steps

    Turkish companies call S Arabia to take concrete steps

  4. Azerbaijan says Armenia ’blatantly violating’ Karabakh ceasefire

    Azerbaijan says Armenia ’blatantly violating’ Karabakh ceasefire

  5. Wildfires in southern Hatay province under control: Minister

    Wildfires in southern Hatay province under control: Minister
Recommended
Presidential orchestra set for launch of grand concert

Presidential orchestra set for launch of grand concert
Istanbul Film Festival kicks off ‘hybrid’ edition

Istanbul Film Festival kicks off ‘hybrid’ edition

Kastabala ancient city to host art events

Kastabala ancient city to host art events
Turkish harp project aiming to bridge gap in musical world

Turkish harp project aiming to bridge gap in musical world
Turkish scientists find plant species not traced for 150 years

Turkish scientists find plant species not traced for 150 years
Turkish director’s film wins award in Russia

Turkish director’s film wins award in Russia
WORLD 29 million girls, women victims of modern slavery: Report

29 million girls, women victims of modern slavery: Report

A new report estimates that 29 million women and girls are victims of modern slavery, exploited by practices including forced labor, forced marriage, debt-bondage and domestic servitude.
ECONOMY Turkish companies call S Arabia to take concrete steps

Turkish companies call S Arabia to take concrete steps

The Turkish businesspeople called on Saudi authorities on Oct. 10 to take concrete initiatives to resolve problems in trade and economic relations. 
SPORTS Turkey reaches final in U17 Volleyball European Champs

Turkey reaches final in U17 Volleyball European Champs

Turkey’s women's national team advanced to final in CEV U17 Volleyball European Championship on Oct. 8. 