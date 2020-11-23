Trabzonspor wins first game with new coach

Trabzonspor won its first game under its new coach, Abdullah Avcı, 1-0 against Erzurumspor in the Turkish Süper Lig on Nov. 22, ending a five-game winless streak.

Caleb Ekuban scored the only goal of the game in the first half to end the home team’s poor form in the league.
With the win, Trabzonspor increased its total points to nine, while Erzurumspor remained in eight points.

Avcı was happy to start his tenure at the Black Sea club with a victory.

The team, which has not won for five weeks and has conceded goals in every match, resisted tonight and won the match, he told a post-game press conference.

“It was a good win for the transition period.”

Avcı, a former Turkish national team coach, said his team had both positives and negatives.

“On the positive side, we made the team defense more accurate, we acted together, we closed the center,” he said.

“But we also have some problems, on which we will work step by step. Winning will also bring us some confidence. With self-confidence, we will get a better result of our hard work.”

In another Süper Lig match on Nov. 22, Alanyaspor spoiled the debut for city rival Antalyaspor’s coach Ersun Yanal, winning 2-0 to extend its stay atop the standings.

The second half goal by Salih Uçan and Berkan Kutlu brought the win to the visiting side.

Yanal, also a former Turkish international coach, said his side needed time.

“We have a young, strong squad with potential,” he said.

“I am very hopeful of my team. I am also satisfied with the struggle and excitement of the team until the first goal. I think we will be better after working on our shortcomings.”

In Nov. 21’s Süper Lig games, Beşiktaş defeated Başakşehir 3-2 to end the away team’s four-game winning streak and Fenerbahçe thrashed Gençlerbirliği 5-1.

