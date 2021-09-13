Trabzonspor fight to earn 2-2 draw with Galatasaray at home

ANKARA

Trabzonspor fought hard to secure a 2-2 draw with Galatasaray in a Turkish Süper Lig showdown on Sept. 12, an upsetting result for the Lions.

Galatasaray scored the opener in the 20th minute as Turkish midfielder Emre Kılınç finished in a one-on-one position at Trabzon's Medical Park Stadium.

Trabzonspor's Edgar failed a back pass to goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır as Kılınç intercepted the ball to score.

In the 33rd minute, Galatasaray doubled the lead as Kılınç scored again.

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Çakır left his goal to tackle Galatasaray's Kerem Aktürkoğlu, but Çakır was unable to catch the ball. Halil Dervişoğlu made a quick one-touch pass to Kılınç, who was roaming free around the penalty spot to make it 2-0 for the Lions.

Home team Trabzonspor did not give up, as in the 41st minute the Black Sea club's Danish forward Andreas Cornelius scored a close range goal.

Slovakian star Marek Hamsik crossed from left to find his teammate Anastasios Bakasetas in the box. Bakasetas headed the ball to Cornelius as the Danish player beat Lions goalie Fernando Muslera.

Galatasaray led the first half 2-1 but Trabzonspor equalized in the 62nd minute.

Hamsik skipped a Galatasaray defender and passed the ball inside. Nigerian winger Anthony Nwakaeme, who was unmarked in the area, controlled the ball and took his time to score with a right-footed strike, 2-2.

Galatasaray displayed a disappointing performance as the Lions could not secure the lead.

So the match of the week ended as a 2-2 draw as points were shared.

Second-placed Trabzonspor have 10 points in four matches in the Super Lig led by Beşiktaş, who earned 10 points as well.

Beşiktaş topped the standings by goal average.

Similar to Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce and Ittifak Holding Konyaspor got 10 points in four games.

Fifth-placed Galatasaray have 8 points to chase the top four in the league table.

Results

VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük - Adana Demirspor: 4-0

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Altay: 3-1

Yukatel Kayserispor - Kasımpaşa: 2-0

Beşiktaş - Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor: 3-0

Çaykur Rizespor - Atakaş Hatayspor: 0-2

Fenerbahçe - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 1-1

Göztepe - Medipol Başakşehir: 2-1

Trabzonspor - Galatasaray: 2-2