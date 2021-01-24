Trabzonspor extend unbeaten run to 5 games

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Trabzonspor defeated Gençlerbirliği 2-1 on Jan. 23 to extend their unbeaten run in the Turkish Süper Lig to five games.

A strike from Jorge Djaniny gave the visitors a 1-0 advantage going into the second half, with Caleb Ekuban doubling the lead in the 54th minute.

Robert Piris fired in from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 in the 86th minute, but Trabzonspor held on for a narrow win in Ankara.

Trabzonspor is now fifth in the league with 33 points, while Gençlerbirliği sits at the 18th spot with 19 points.