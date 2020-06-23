Trabzonspor drops two critical points for title race

ISTANBUL

Trabzonspor dropped two critical points June 22 for the title race after they drew 2-2 with Aytemiz Alanyaspor in a Turkish Süper Lig Week 28 clash in Alanya.

Trabzonspor took an early lead with a goal by Abdulkadir Ömür in the seventh minute at Bahçeşehir Okullari Stadium.

Papiss Cisse scored the equalizer in the 45th minute and the half time ended 1-1.

In the second half, Filip Novak made the score 2-1 for Trabzonspor. But in the stoppage time, Anastasios Bakasetas' goal brought one valuable point to Aytemiz Alanyaspor.

Both teams ended the match with 10 men as Seyed Majid Hosseini and Fabrice N'Sakala received red cards in the second half.

Trabzonspor is now two points behind leaders Medipol Başaksehir with 57 points.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor increased their point tally to 44 to sit in sixth place.

In another Monday match, Fraport-Tav Antalyaspor defeated Çaykur Rizespor 3-1 in Antalya.

Turkish Süper Lig matches were played behind closed doors as part of the country’s coronavirus measures.

Super Lig Week 28 results are as follows:

Friday:

Ankaragücü - Medipol Başaksehir: 1-2

Saturday:

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Gençlerbirliği: 2-0

Yukatel Denizlispor - Beşiktaş: 1-5

BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor - Göztepe: 2-1

Sunday:

Kasımpaşa - Fenerbahçe: 2-0

Galatasaray - Gaziantep FK: 3-3

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 2-2

Monday:

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Trabzonspor: 2-2

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Çaykur Rizespor: 3-1