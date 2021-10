Trabzonspor beats Göztepe, stays top in Süper Lig

ANKARA

Trabzonspor defeated Göztepe 1-0 in the Turkish Süper Lig week 10 game on Oct. 23.

Gervinho of Ivory Coast brought victory to Trabzonspor with his goal in the 56th minute at Göztepe Gursel Aksel Stadium in İzmir.

With this victory, the Black Sea Storm increased their undefeated streak to 22 games in the Süper Lig.

They now have 24 points and remain at the top of the league table, while Göztepe is ranked 18th with 8 points.