Tourists, locals irate over Machu Picchu snafu

AGUAS CALIENTES

The suspension of ticket sales to Machu Picchu sparked protests among angry tourists and merchants from the town closest to the Inca citadel.

Authorities had recently begun limiting the number of visitors to the jewel of Peruvian tourism to reduce wear and tear but increased the number of daily visitors from 4,044 to 5,044 in July following industry complaints. Friday’s protests took place in the neighboring town of Machu Picchu, where visitors arrive by train before boarding minibuses that transport them to climb the ancient site through a narrow mountain pass.

Protestors were angered after tickets to enter Machu Picchu were only being sold in the nearby city of Cusco and not in Aguas Calientes.

The town’s merchants were also very upset, with dozens blocking the railway to prevent the movement of trains.

“We demand the sale of tickets at the offices of the ministry and 50 percent of its totality in person to reactivate our economies,” they said in a statement.