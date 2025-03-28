Touristic Diyarbakır Express to resume voyages on April 11

DİYARBAKIR
The Diyarbakır Express, an exquisite tourist train service traversing the heart of Anatolia, is poised to recommence its voyages on April 11, offering travelers an immersive odyssey through Türkiye’s diverse cultural and historical landscapes.

The resumption was officially announced by the Diyarbakır Governor’s Office on March 26, after Governor Murat Zorluoğlu's visit to the Turkish State Railways, highlighting a renewed commitment to heritage-driven tourism.

This distinguished rail journey, originating in Ankara and culminating in the southeastern city of Diyarbakır, promises passengers an unparalleled exploration of Anatolia’s profound historical tapestry.

Departing from the capital on April 11 and embarking on its return voyage on April 13, the expedition spans a total of 26 hours, allowing passengers the opportunity to traverse and delve into the architectural and cultural legacies of Malatya, Elazığ and Diyarbakır.

Operating along a sweeping 1,051-kilometer expanse, the Diyarbakır Express, with its 180-passenger capacity, meanders through pivotal urban centers.

Reverently dubbed the Mesopotamia Express, this cultural voyage was inaugurated last year in response to the resounding success of the Touristic Eastern Express, which mesmerized travelers with its wintertime sojourns to Kars.

With the Diyarbakır Express, tourism officials aspire to harness its burgeoning renown — bolstered further by its inclusion in Time magazine’s illustrious compilation of the “100 Greatest Places in the World” for 2024 — to draw a wider spectrum of global travelers to this historically profound and culturally effervescent region.

The other place from Türkiye that made it to Time magazine’s list in 2024 was historic Zeyrek Çinili Hamam in Istanbul.

 

