Tourist hotspot Kuşadası preparing for busy New Year’s Eve

AYDIN

Hotels in popular holiday destination Kuşaadası in the western province of Aydın are preparing for a busy New Year’s Eve with strong demand from Germany and Bulgaria.

Occupancy rates at the hotels in the district have already reached 90 percent.

“Hotels are almost fully booked for New Year’s Eve; only a few rooms are available now. The rates per night vary between 1,000 Turkish Liras ($85) and 2,000 liras ($168),” said Tacettin Özden, the deputy chair of the Turkish Hoteliers’ Federation (TÜROFED).

Some of the hotels in Kuşadası closed their doors at the end of November as tourism season ended, but they again started to accept reservations for New Year’s Eve in the face of strong demand both from international and domestic holidaymakers, said Fahrettin Çiçek, the district’s mayor.

In particular, Bulgarians prefer Kuşadası as it is easily accessible, Çiçek noted.

Romanian holidaymakers are also showing interest in the resort town, according to Tacettin Özden, the chairman of the Kuşsadası Hoteliers’ and Investors’ Association (KODER).

“Thanks to the Safe Tourism Certificate scheme and properly implemented anti-virus measures, we are not having any problems in welcoming our guests,” Özden said.

Local travelers from the provinces of İzmir, Ankara and Manisa are also expected to visit Kuşadası for an overnight stay during New Year’s Eve.

The local municipality is also planning a street party on a boulevard along the seashore for the New Year’s celebrations.