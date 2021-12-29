Tourist hotspot Kuşadası preparing for busy New Year’s Eve

  • December 29 2021 07:00:00

Tourist hotspot Kuşadası preparing for busy New Year’s Eve

AYDIN
Tourist hotspot Kuşadası preparing for busy New Year’s Eve

Hotels in popular holiday destination Kuşaadası in the western province of Aydın are preparing for a busy New Year’s Eve with strong demand from Germany and Bulgaria.

Occupancy rates at the hotels in the district have already reached 90 percent.

“Hotels are almost fully booked for New Year’s Eve; only a few rooms are available now. The rates per night vary between 1,000 Turkish Liras ($85) and 2,000 liras ($168),” said Tacettin Özden, the deputy chair of the Turkish Hoteliers’ Federation (TÜROFED).

Some of the hotels in Kuşadası closed their doors at the end of November as tourism season ended, but they again started to accept reservations for New Year’s Eve in the face of strong demand both from international and domestic holidaymakers, said Fahrettin Çiçek, the district’s mayor.

In particular, Bulgarians prefer Kuşadası as it is easily accessible, Çiçek noted.

Romanian holidaymakers are also showing interest in the resort town, according to Tacettin Özden, the chairman of the Kuşsadası Hoteliers’ and Investors’ Association (KODER).

“Thanks to the Safe Tourism Certificate scheme and properly implemented anti-virus measures, we are not having any problems in welcoming our guests,” Özden said.

Local travelers from the provinces of İzmir, Ankara and Manisa are also expected to visit Kuşadası for an overnight stay during New Year’s Eve.

The local municipality is also planning a street party on a boulevard along the seashore for the New Year’s celebrations.

New Year's, Turkey,

WORLD Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre
MOST POPULAR

  1. Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

    Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

  2. Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

    Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

  3. Scientific independence guarantee of political independence: Erdoğan

    Scientific independence guarantee of political independence: Erdoğan

  4. Turkish swimmer breaks world record

    Turkish swimmer breaks world record

  5. TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik

    TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik
Recommended
Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October
Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts
Two-century-old pavilion up for sale for $7.2 mln

Two-century-old pavilion up for sale for $7.2 mln
Increasing housework induces fatigue on Turkish women during pandemic: UN analyst

Increasing housework induces fatigue on Turkish women during pandemic: UN analyst
Ankara provides agricultural drones to Baku

Ankara provides agricultural drones to Baku
CHP, HDP leaders discuss early polls, political developments

CHP, HDP leaders discuss early polls, political developments
WORLD Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

A Moscow court on Dec. 29 hears a case against the rights center of Memorial group, which chronicled Soviet-era purges, a day after the Supreme Court outlawed the main organization in a watershed moment in Russia’s history.

ECONOMY Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Consumer prices went up due to the increase in currency exchange rates, but the rates have come down and the prices should follow, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said on Dec. 28.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı has broken the SCM 50 meters breaststroke world record with a time of 24.95 seconds in the Turkish Championships in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.