Tourism sector targets alternative markets

  • October 28 2020 09:23:00

Tourism sector targets alternative markets

ANTALYA- Anadolu Agency
Tourism sector targets alternative markets

Players in Turkey’s tourism sector aim to further expand the market’s range as they make preparations for 2021. 

"We are looking for alternative markets for the coming years. We have important initiatives that will attract tourists not only from a few points, but from every corner of the world," said Ulkay Atmaca, head of the Professional Hotel Managers Association of Turkey (POYD).

Pointing out that their biggest goal this year is to keep as many facilities open as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic, Atmaca said they want to keep more facilities open in the winter and start 2021 more prepared.

"There will be new studies on market diversification as a sector," said Erkan Yağcı, head of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers Association.

He said the sector's 2023 tourism strategy is to develop both product and market diversity.

Evaluating the tourism sector as the locomotive of the country's economy, Yagci said he has full faith in the sector in this respect and that every investment made here will be returned.

Earlier this year, Portugal’s ambassador to Turkey expressed her satisfaction with the steps the Turkish government was taking to promote safe tourism amid the pandemic. 

“The initiative by the Turkish government to issue a safety certificate to institutions, namely restaurants and hotels who, on a voluntary basis, follow and adopt all the right procedures regarding safety and the prevention of COVID-19, is a very suitable one,” said Paula Leal Da Silva.  

Turkey’s special Safe Tourism Certificate program sets comprehensive safety standards in all areas, from airlines to accommodation, for Turkish citizens, international visitors and tourism employees.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

    Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

  2. Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

    Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

  3. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

    Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

  4. Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

    Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

  5. ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’

    ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’
Recommended
Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands
Intl footwear expo begins in Antalya

Int'l footwear expo begins in Antalya
Turkey spends $4.7 bln on environmental protection in 2019

Turkey spends $4.7 bln on environmental protection in 2019
Turkish Central Bank ups year-end inflation projection

Turkish Central Bank ups year-end inflation projection
Economic confidence up in October

Economic confidence up in October
Turkish exporters ‘proving their success during pandemic era’

Turkish exporters ‘proving their success during pandemic era’
WORLD Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears

Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears  

A man wielding a knife outside a church in the southern French city of Nice killed three people, including one whose throat was slit, and injured several others before police apprehended him, officials said on Oct. 29. 
ECONOMY Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Leading Turkish white goods firm Vestel has bought two British home appliance brands to strengthen its position in the global market. 
SPORTS PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir lost to French opponents Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League Group H match.