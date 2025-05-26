Tourism investments need to diversify: Association head

ISTANBUL
Diversifying investments to ensure that tourism activity spreads throughout the entire year is among the top priorities for the upcoming period, according to Oya Narin, president of the Turkish Tourism Investors Association (TTYD).

High-value segments — especially health, wellness, and thematic tourism — need stronger support, she said.

Türkiye’s robust healthcare infrastructure, thermal resources, and geographical advantages present significant potential in these fields, she added.

However, she warned that problems with accessing loans make growth and transformation in the tourism sector more challenging,

Supporting working capital and providing financing for investments are of great importance in maintaining the competitive position of the tourism industry, she stressed.

Narin noted that 2024 was an “extremely important” year, with the number of visitors hitting 62.2 million and tourism revenue reaching $60.5 billion.

“With this performance, we maintained our position as the fifth country in terms of tourist numbers and the 7th in tourism revenue worldwide. In the face of increasing global competition, we consider this picture as a testament to the resilience and dynamism of our industry,” she added.

However, Narin said that adopting “a new vision” is essential for Türkiye to maintain its current position and advance even further at a time when tourism is at the center of national development strategies.

Saudi Arabia's allocation of an $800 billion budget for the tourism sector, its massive projects targeting a 460-kilometer coastline and the United Arab Emirates' capital investments in countries like Egypt reveal how intensely global competition in tourism is escalating, she said.

