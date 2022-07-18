Torrid heat wave from Europe to grip Türkiye, warns expert

ISTANBUL

A summer heatwave that has gripped Europe and hit an all-time high temperature in the region is now descending toward Türkiye and will spread across the country as of July 22, a prominent Turkish meteorologist has warned, alerting citizens to get ready to bear the brunt of sweltering heat that will last at least a few days.

“It is only the first days of the heat wave, which seems stronger than the wave in 2013. The blistering heat that has been affecting Europe for days is expected to continue until Tuesday [July 19] and can cause serious health issues. The heat wave will spread to southeast Europe after Wednesday [July 20],” Orhan Şen said.

Şen also pointed out that Muğla Governor’s Office warned that the scorching heat is dangerous in terms of forest fires. “Next week, we need to be careful as it looks like that [heat wave] will stay at least a few days.”

“Türkiye no longer has a Mediterranean climate but an arid climate. Now we are moving towards a bi-seasonal period,” he added.