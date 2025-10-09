Topkapı Palace’s clock collection opens to public

ISTANBUL

The National Palaces Administration is unveiling Topkapı Palace’s historic clock collection, considered among the world’s finest, for public viewing for the first time.

The Imperial Stables (Has Ahırlar) section in the palace’s second courtyard has been transformed into a museum under the theme “Time and Art at Topkapı Palace.”

Thanks to documentation, restoration and conservation work, the collection has been reintroduced with a modern and elegant exhibition design.

National Palaces President Yasin Yıldız said that preparations were almost completed and that the museum would open to visitors in the coming days.

“Topkapı Palace’s clock collection is among the most distinguished in the world. Many of the clocks are unique, and their mechanisms make them even more valuable,” Yıldız noted. “We will display 300 pieces here, along with complementary instruments such as astrolabes and tools used in clock repair.”

He also stated that the exhibition would include one of the oldest clocks ever produced in Türkiye, dating back to the 16th century.

“We have notable Ottoman clockmakers such as Ahmed Eflaki Dede, a prominent Sufi and craftsman. Some of his works are part of this collection. In addition, there are clocks gifted to Ottoman sultans from countries like France, Germany and England, pieces considered extremely rare worldwide,” he added.

The collection, one of Topkapı Palace’s most precious treasures, reflects both technical mastery and artistic richness, holding a special place in global horology. About 80 percent of the palace’s 380-piece collection — over 300 items — will be displayed in full for the first time.

Among the highlights are works by Ottoman clockmakers Ahmed Eflaki Dede and Süleyman Leziz; a Russian-made griffin-figured table clock gifted to Sultan Abdülhamid II; wall clocks; and pocket watches of unparalleled craftsmanship. The exhibit also includes early mechanical innovations such as mantel and standing clocks, representing the technological progress of their eras.

The display is organized thematically into sections such as Turkish clocks, tall case clocks, wall clocks, pocket watches, table clocks, decorative clocks, measuring instruments and repair tools. A special section dedicated to Turkish horology showcases the works of Ottoman masters in one place for the first time.

Each piece is presented in specially designed cases, highlighting its mechanics and artistic features. For the tallest clocks, which stand up to 3.5 meters, custom exhibition areas were built.

One of the museum’s most engaging features is an animated workshop display that illustrates how clocks were once crafted and maintained. This area includes study pieces, repair tools and winding keys, offering visitors an interactive look into historical production and restoration techniques.

Documentation from the repair, photography and transport stages is also presented as part of the museum’s archival content.

Through this comprehensive initiative, the National Palaces Administration has breathed new life into Topkapı Palace’s Clock Collection, presenting it with unprecedented depth. The exhibition unites the technical, historical and artistic dimensions of the pieces, offering visitors a timeless encounter with the art of horology.