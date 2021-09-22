Top Turkish, US diplomats vow to continue to work on Afghanistan

  • September 22 2021 08:58:56

Top Turkish, US diplomats vow to continue to work on Afghanistan

NEW YORK
Top Turkish, US diplomats vow to continue to work on Afghanistan

Ahead of a one-on-one meeting on Sept. 21 on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, the U.S. and Turkey’s top diplomats said they would continue to work on Afghanistan.

"We’re so grateful to Turkey for its very strong partnership in Afghanistan and the work that we continue to do together there. Lots to talk about there on Afghanistan going forward, but also many other regional issues, from Syria to the Caucuses,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a joint press briefing with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

"And Turkey and the United States stand together as strong partners and NATO Allies and look forward to covering a lot of ground in the time we have today," Blinken added.

Çavuşoğlu, for his part, thanked Blinken "for the excellent cooperation on Afghanistan, in many areas."

"Of course, we will continue working on Afghanistan together, we will continue our cooperation... And while we continue this cooperation, we will do our best to strengthen our bilateral relations work," he said.

The US withdrew its troops from Afghanistan by the end of August. Since the Taliban's takeover of the capital Kabul, Turkey, as a NATO force there, has been working with Qatar on the security of Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Istanbul mayor visits Athens, meets officials

Istanbul mayor visits Athens, meets officials
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s biggest aero event kicks off in Istanbul

    Turkey’s biggest aero event kicks off in Istanbul

  2. Erdoğan calls on US businesspeople to believe in Turkey’s potential

    Erdoğan calls on US businesspeople to believe in Turkey’s potential

  3. Fate of Turkish drag queen’s inheritance remains unclear

    Fate of Turkish drag queen’s inheritance remains unclear

  4. Russia preparing for Turkish president's visit: Peskov

    Russia preparing for Turkish president's visit: Peskov

  5. Over 68 pct of Turkey’s adult population receive two doses of virus jab

    Over 68 pct of Turkey’s adult population receive two doses of virus jab
Recommended
Istanbul mayor visits Athens, meets officials

Istanbul mayor visits Athens, meets officials
EU envoy praises Turkeys success in educating Syrian refugee children

EU envoy praises Turkey's success in educating Syrian refugee children
Normal Ankara-Yerevan ties impossible without Baku: Op-ed

Normal Ankara-Yerevan ties impossible without Baku: Op-ed
Russian elections in Crimea have no ‘legal validity’ for Turkey

Russian elections in Crimea have no ‘legal validity’ for Turkey
Ankara condemns shooting incident at Russian university

Ankara condemns shooting incident at Russian university
Turkey wants to see self-sufficient Northern Cyprus: VP

Turkey wants to see 'self-sufficient' Northern Cyprus: VP
WORLD Rare Australia earthquake triggers panic in Melbourne

Rare Australia earthquake triggers panic in Melbourne

A rare quake rattled southeastern Australia early on Sept. 22, shaking buildings, knocking down walls and sending panicked Melbourne residents running into the streets.
ECONOMY World Bank resolution center rules for Turkey, against FETÖ company

World Bank resolution center rules for Turkey, against FETÖ company

The investment dispute resolution arm of the World Bank has ruled in favor of Turkey in a case filed by a puppet company of the FETÖ – the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey – Turkey’s Savings Deposit Insurance Fund announced on Sept. 21. 
SPORTS New Turkish womens football league to kick off soon

New Turkish women's football league to kick off soon

A new Turkish women's football league is set to start the 2021-2022 season, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Sept. 21. 