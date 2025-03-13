Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

DAMASCUS

A trio of top Turkish officials on March 13 began a working visit to neighboring Syria .

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and İbrahim Kalın, head of the National Intelligence Organization, arrived in the capital Damascus for the visit.

The Turkish officials are expected to meet with their counterparts as well as with Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria ’s president.

The Fidan-al-Sharaa meeting's agenda will reportedly include recent clashes between supporters of the ousted Assad Regime and government forces.