Top Turkish, German diplomats to discuss tourism

  • July 02 2020 09:09:00

Top Turkish, German diplomats to discuss tourism

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Top Turkish, German diplomats to discuss tourism

The top diplomats of Turkey and Germany are scheduled to meet in Berlin on July 1 to discuss tourism and travel restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters on Wednesday that the talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu would focus on the pandemic, as well as criteria for lifting Germany's ongoing warning for travel to and from Turkey.

"We'll exchange further information. We'll talk about our criteria," he said, referring to a set of standards set out by the German government to lift travel warnings for non-EU countries.

"I hope it'll be possible for us to better assess the situation in Turkey with more information," he added. 

Later, the Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed Çavuşoğlu’s visit to Germany, saying Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy will accompany him.

“The delegation will also include high-level officials from the Ministry of Health,” the ministry said in a statement.

“At the talks during the visit, besides cooperation on overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, bilateral relations with a special emphasis on tourism, enhancing Turkey-EU relations in the context of Germany’s EU Presidency as well as regional and international issues will be discussed,” it added. 

Germany decided last month to lift its global travel warning for EU member states and associated countries, but extended it for all the other countries until the end of August.

Berlin's decision drew criticism of Ankara, with Turkish officials stressing that Turkey managed the pandemic better than many European countries and that its tourism facilities were safer than those in Europe.

Turkey is one of the most popular travel destinations for German holidaymakers. Nearly 5 million German tourists traveled to Turkey last year.

Turkish, German leaders discuss virus, situation in Syria, Libya

Meanwhile, the Turkish president and German chancellor discussed over the phone developments in Syria and Libya, as well as the fight against novel coronavirus, Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said on July 1. 

In a statement, the directorate said that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Angela Merkel discussed “bilateral relations, cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and developments regarding regional issues, Libya and Syria in particular.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan vows to take strict measures against social media platforms

    Erdoğan vows to take strict measures against social media platforms

  2. Turkey slams Pompeo over Hagia Sophia remarks

    Turkey slams Pompeo over Hagia Sophia remarks

  3. Ankara expresses ‘disappointment’ at EU over travel ban

    Ankara expresses ‘disappointment’ at EU over travel ban

  4. Ancient city of Ani dazzles visitors

    Ancient city of Ani dazzles visitors

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Turkey slams Pompeo over Hagia Sophia remarks

Turkey slams Pompeo over Hagia Sophia remarks
Leaders of Turkey, Russia, Iran hold online Astana summit

Leaders of Turkey, Russia, Iran hold online Astana summit
Ankara expresses ‘disappointment’ at EU over travel ban

Ankara expresses ‘disappointment’ at EU over travel ban
Turkey deports 9 Belgian foreign fighters

Turkey deports 9 Belgian foreign fighters
Istanbul conference urges special UN envoy on Kashmir

Istanbul conference urges special UN envoy on Kashmir
Europol terrorism report confirms Turkeys concerns: AKP spokesperson

Europol terrorism report confirms Turkey's concerns: AKP spokesperson
WORLD Russians grant Putin right to extend his rule until 2036 in landslide vote

Russians grant Putin right to extend his rule until 2036 in landslide vote

Russians opened the door to Vladimir Putin staying in power until 2036 by voting overwhelmingly for constitutional changes that will allow him to run again for president twice, but critics said the outcome was falsified on an industrial scale.    
ECONOMY World Bank backs Turkeys rail connectivity, logistics

World Bank backs Turkey's rail connectivity, logistics

The World Bank is providing a €314.5 million ($350 million) loan to Turkey for improving its rail connectivity and logistics, the bank said in a statement late on June 30. 
SPORTS Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

The virus-related postponement of the UEFA EURO 2020 was a disappointment for the Turkish national players, but the pause will allow them to go to the contest as a more experienced team, said one of the players on June 29.