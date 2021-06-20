Top Turkish, EU officials discuss regional, global developments

  • June 20 2021 10:14:00

Top Turkish, EU officials discuss regional, global developments

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Top Turkish, EU officials discuss regional, global developments

Turkey’s presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın met on June 19 Bjoern Seibert, head of the Cabinet of the European Commission president.

In the meeting at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Kalın and Seibert discussed Turkey-EU relations, Turkey’s accession process to the EU, customs union, cooperation in migration-related issues, Cyprus, Libya, Syria and Afghanistan, according to diplomatic sources.

Turkey’s expectations regarding renewal of the current migration deal, and the customs union between Turkey and the bloc were also on the table.

Kalın and Sibert agreed to continue diplomatic cooperation to ensure peace and stability in regional hotspots including Syria, Libya, and Afghanistan.

Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of the EU delegation to Turkey, was also present in the meeting.

TURKEY Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria

Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

    Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

  2. Turkey has huge investment, earning potential in tourism: Erdoğan

    Turkey has huge investment, earning potential in tourism: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey eyes goals, win over Switzerland

    Turkey eyes goals, win over Switzerland

  4. Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age, receives more doses of Sinovac's vaccine

    Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age, receives more doses of Sinovac's vaccine

  5. Istanbul Music Festival comes to outdoor venues

    Istanbul Music Festival comes to outdoor venues
Recommended
Turkish drones to strengthen capabilities of the Polish Army: Rau

Turkish drones to strengthen capabilities of the Polish Army: Rau

Erdoğan congratulates Irans Raisi for election win

Erdoğan congratulates Iran's Raisi for election win

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security

FM Çavuşoğlu meets with numerous world diplomats

FM Çavuşoğlu meets with numerous world diplomats
Turkish military bases in Azerbaijan would need special attention: Russia

Turkish military bases in Azerbaijan would need 'special attention': Russia

Turkey to play lead role in security of Kabul airport: White House

Turkey to play 'lead role' in security of Kabul airport: White House
WORLD US marks slavery’s end on new Juneteenth national holiday

US marks slavery’s end on new 'Juneteenth' national holiday

With marches, music and speeches, Americans on June 19 celebrated "Juneteenth," the newly declared national holiday that marks the end of slavery and which comes a year after George Floyd’s murder sparked anti-racism protests.
ECONOMY Turkey worlds largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

Turkey is the world's number one producer of hazelnuts, cherries, figs, apricots, quinces, and poppies, according to official Agriculture and Forestry Ministry data.
SPORTS Burak Elmas elected as Galatasarays new president

Burak Elmas elected as Galatasaray's new president

Burak Elmas was elected as Galatasaray's new president on June 19.